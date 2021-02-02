The infamous 'Bullhorn Lady' who was instructing rioters inside the Capitol during January 6 insurrection has been identified as Rachel Powell from western Pennsylvania. Mother of eight kids, Powell is currently in hiding at an undisclosed location.

The 'Bullhorn Lady' also dubbed as the 'Pink Hat Lady' became a sensation after she was caught giving instructions and detailing the floor plan of the Capitol building to a group of attackers gathered inside a room. The video also strengthened the speculation that the Capitol siege was coordinated.

Powell Detailed Floorplan to Attackers in Viral Video

In the viral video a man is heard asking "What's the floor plan?" A few moments later, Powell, wearing a pink hat and sunglasses, dubbed as 'Bullhorn Lady', is seen instructing the attackers with the help of a bullhorn.

"Hey guys, I've been in the other room. In the other room on the other side of this door right here where you are standing, there is a glass that somebody, if it's broken, you can drop down into a room underneath it," she said.

"There's also two doors in the other room. One in the rear, and one to the right as you go in. So, people should probably coordinate together if you're going to take this building. We're in, we've got another window to break to make getting in and out easy," she added further.

Powell was first identified and reported to FBI by Forrest Rogers, a German-American business consultant who is part of a Twitter group called the Deep State Dogs.

Powell Denies Being Part of Any Coordinated Group

In a telephonic interview with The New Yorker, Powell, who is currently in hiding, claimed that she was not part of any organized group, as was being claimed on social media.

Claiming that her conduct during the Capitol attack was spontaneous, Powell said, "I was not part of a plot—organized, whatever. I have no military background. . . . I'm a mom with eight kids. That's it. I work. And I garden. And raise chickens. And sell cheese at a farmers' market."

Talking about her viral clip in which she was seen giving detailed floorplan on the Capitol building, Powell said that anything that was said was figured out as time went on. "It wasn't like there was a map or anything," she said adding that following the riots she didn't meet meet militias.

"Listen, if somebody doesn't help and direct people, then do more people die? That's all I'm going to say about that. I can't say anymore. I need to talk to an attorney," she said.

Powell Credits Rudy Giuliani For 'Elections Fraud' Information

In a separate video, Powell was also seen using a battering ram to smash one of the windows of the federal building. "That's one of those things I can neither confirm nor deny. I just need to talk to an attorney. If you look at that video, people are just going to make their own assumptions," she said.

Powell was also caught among the rioters gathered near an entrance on the west front of the Capitol building. "That's where the pileup was. The people were wedged so tight," Powell told the outlet adding that she was beaten with a baton, and sprayed and gassed.

Powell said she believed in the election fraud claims promoted by Trump and his allies. Stating that she strengthened her beliefs by "a little bit from everywhere," Powell said that Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, was her important significant source of information. Speaking about state-senate committee hearing held in Gettysburg in November, Powell said that it pretty moving to her. "I learned a lot from Giuliani and people's testimonies," she said.