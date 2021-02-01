John Weaver, a co-founder of The Lincoln Project, has been accused of sending lewd messages to multiple young men seeking sexual encounters, according to a new report. Following the expose, The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump Republican group, distanced itself from Weaver after terming him a liar and predator.

Weaver, who has worked with Republican candidates including late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, had issued a statement disclosing that he was gay. "The truth is that I'm gay. And that I have a wife and two kids who I love. My inability to reconcile those two truths has led to this agonizing place," Weaver had said in a statement issued to Axios.

Weaver Offered Job, Advice in Exchange for Sex

The New York Times reported that Weaver had sent messages to 21 men including a 14-year-old boy. The outlet reported that among those who received the sexual messages from Weaver, only one materialized into a consensual encounter.

Weaver wrote he would "spoil you when we see each other," according to a message seen by the outlet. "Help you other times. Give advice, counsel, help with bills. You help me ... sensually," he said.

Speaking to the outlet, Cole Trickle Miele, who was 14 when he started following Weaver on Twitter in 2015, said he instantly received a message from Weaver. "I remember being a 14-year-old kid interested in politics and being semi-starstruck by John Weaver engaging in a conversation with me," said Miele adding that he became uncomfortable with the regular influx of messages later.

The outlet reported that in a message sent in June 2018, Weaver enquired if Miele was still in High School, saying that he looks older and taller. In another message sent in March 2020, Weaver said that he wants to come to Vegas and take Miele for dinner and drinks and spoil him. Another message from Weaver read, "Hey my boy! resend me your stats! or I can guess! if that is easier or more fun!"

In a statement issued to Axios, Weaver admitted sending "inappropriate," sexually charged messages to multiple men. "To the men I made uncomfortable through my messages that I viewed as consensual mutual conversations at the time: I am truly sorry. They were inappropriate and it was because of my failings that this discomfort was brought on you," Weaver said adding that he was gay.

The Lincoln Project Distances From Weaver

Admitting that became aware of Weaver's inappropriate conduct only after reports surfaced online, The Lincoln Project issued a statement offering sympathy to Weaver's victims. "John Weaver led a secret life that was built on a foundation of deception at every level," it said. "We extend our deepest sympathies to those who were targeted by his deplorable and predatory behavior. We are disgusted and outraged that someone in a position of power and trust would use it for these means."

Adding the details of the allegations were 'beyond anything any of us could have imagined and we are absolutely shocked and sickened by it,' the outlet said that like so many, have they been betrayed and deceived by John Weaver.

"We are grateful beyond words that at no time was John Weaver in the physical presence of any member of The Lincoln Project," it added.