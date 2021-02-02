Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma has a doppelganger and her name is Julia Michaels. Yes, the Bollywood actor's look-alike has congratulated the celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for sharing their newborn daughter's first picture on the social media platform. A few years back, Julia Michaels created a buzz on social media for her uncanny resemblance to the Indian actress Anushka Sharma. In a bunch of pictures posted by Julia on her official Instagram account, she looked eerily similar to the actress.

Introducing her daughter to the world, the Anushka Sharma posted a cute photo of Vamika with celebrity cricketer Virat Kohli captioning, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full ❤️ Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy ," to which Julia Michaels commented, "Congrats!"

Earlier, Julia also took to social media to extend her best wishes to Virushka when her doppelganger announced her pregnancy. Julia tagged the Indian actress saying, "Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we're twins lol."

Who is Julia Michaels?

Julia Michaels is an American singer-songwriter, who was born as Julia Carin Cavazos. Born in Iowa and brought up in California, Julia, 27, started her career writing for other artists. She made a mark with her music as she earned three Grammy nominations including two for Song of the Year and the third being for the Best New Artist, She also got nominated to MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and American Music Awards.

Initially, as a songwriter, Julia worked with some of the biggest faces in the music industry including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Hailee Steinfeld, Fifth Harmony. Julia Michaels was first seen on the 14th season of the reality singing show, "The Voice", where she came in as a Battle advisor to support Adam Levine's team. She was also invited in the finale episode of that season as a musical guest.

Julia Michaels Dating Life

The Grammy-nominated artist was linked with Niall Horan, an Irish singer-songwriter. Many believed that the singers were once a couple. However, they claim to be really good friends and that they have a brother/sister kind of relationship.