Trans-musician Sophie Xeon, who is well-known as SOPHIE, has died in a 'terrible accident' on Saturday. The pop artist, who was working with record label Transgressive, was 34. The news of her death was announced through the official Twitter account of her record label. "Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and slipped and fell," the statement said.

The singer passed away at home in Athens at 4 A.M., according to the artist's publicist. Sophie was simply known for being part of major-label acts like Vince Staples, Charli XCX and Madonna. But with the release of her single "It's Okay to Cry," this year she hit the spotlight. Her experimental music garnered much appreciation from the audience as she reintroduced herself as a musical force, showing her face for the first time on camera.

Sophie's death is a huge loss for the music industry. The artist, who was a trans woman, revealed in an interview with Paper magazine for their Pride about how she came to terms with being a trans woman and how her identity affects her musical creations. Taking about her sexuality, the producer had said: "Coming out as trans is ultimately a reclamation of your identity." She further explained that it meant there's no longer an expectation based on the body one is born into, or how one's life should play out and how it should end. She said, "Traditional family models and structures of control disappear," according to Billboard.

Several artistes paid tribute to the late "Ponyboy" singer on Twitter. British singer-songwriter Sam Smith took to his Twitter account to post: "Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation." Another French pop artist Christine and the Queens said that Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference.

Reportedly, Sophie's debut 2018 album, Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides was nominated at Grammy Awards in the category for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Watch: It's Ok To Cry Music Video

Sophie Xeon Songs: Top 10 Hits Of The Trans-Musician

1. It's Ok To Cry

2. Lemonade

3. Immaterial

4. Infatuation

5. L.o.v.e.

6. BM (2020)

7. Clown Shit (2020)

8. Vroom Vroom (2020)

9. Ponyboy

10. Faceshopping