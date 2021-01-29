Brazilian bombshell Luana Sandien recently got trolled for her Instagram photos showing her wearing a see-through white skirt while flaunting her massive assets in a Dubai desert. Unlike Demi Rose, Laura Sandien has a smaller fanbase following her on the social media platform. The model for Playboy is now making heads turn for the scandalous snap, which has taken the internet by storm.

Sandien, 27, has been slammed for posing topless in the new Instagram picture, clicked in the middle of the desert. The model stripped half-naked while covering her nipples with bare hands. Soon after the photo surfaced online, fans bombarded the comment section on her Instagram handle with words of criticism.

There were other fans who were even delighted to get a glimpse of her curves in the topless photoshoot, while the rest branded her photoshoot 'obscene' and 'offensive.' Sharing the scandalous photo on her Instagram feed, Launa wrote a captioned, "O que da beleza ao deserto é que esconde un poço de água en qualquer parte... ( Antoine de saint)" which in Spanish meant: "The beauty of the desert is that it hides a water well anywhere ... (Antoine de saint)."

Who is Luana Sandien?

Launa Sandien is a model for Playboy magazine. She became a sensation for her topless pictures on Instagram lately.

Launa Sandien Social Media Accounts

TikTok - The diva has 30,000 followers and has racked up over 8,800 likes on her hot videos. Her account is - @lhuanasandien.

Instagram - As of January 29, 2021, the Playboy model has over 20,000 followers. She is available as @luanasandien on the photo-sharing platform.

Twitter - She isn't available on Twitter as of now.

Meanwhile, the number of fans on the Instagram handle has spiked after her Dubai nude pictures went viral on the internet. Earlier, she had only 14,000 people following her on Insta.

Luana Sandien Hits Back At Trolls

Launa after being slammed for her hot topless images defended herself saying that she was 'sensitive enough to cover her breasts with her hands. Well, this isn't the first time Launa making heads turn with her sultry photoshoot. She had earlier posted naked pictures, which were liked by her Insta family.

Luana Sandien Viral Topless Photo

In Dubai nudity is frowned upon and Launa's topless sunbathing is considered public indecency due to the country's religious nature. Attempting to do something daring like this could even lead to Launa's arrest.

Luana Sandien Boyfriends

The hot modeling sensation's current relationship status is yet unknown and we are trying our best to decode it.