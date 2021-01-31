With Madonna turning 62, not many fans are interested in seeing the American singer, songwriter, and actress in a hot chick look anymore. However, the once upon a time singing sensation has shared a sexy scandalous video of herself on her official Instagram handle.

The video, which has Madonna doing a pelvic thrust flaunting her tiny thong, has left the fans feeling awkward. Soon after the singer shared the video on her Insta feed, fans called it 'old' and inappropriate. However, later, the "Queen of Pop" took down the video from her account showing her sensitivity towards the photo-sharing platform.

Madonna, who has sung some of the most popular and all-time hits like 'American Life,' 'Frozen,' 'Live To Tell' and 'Papa Don't Preach' is making heads turn with her sultry photos and videos on social media. She recently uploaded a beautiful picture, which seemed to be from her early 30's. The photo grabbed millions of eyeballs from all over the world.

Several fans liked the picture and shared love and fire emojis on Madonna's official Instagram account. The singer has a whopping 15 million followers as of January 31, 2021.

Madonna's Relationship Status

Known for her crazy outfits and influential songs, the controversial singer in 2019 was dating dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 36 years younger. His parents Laurie and Drue backed their son's peculiar relationship with Madonna saying: "Madonna went on and on about how much she cares about our son. She said he's intelligent and very talented," according to reports. The 25-year-old dancer's parents further said that Madonna had said she would take care of their son and hence they need not worry. Meanwhile, Madonna is famous for dating more than 20 men having a huge age gap with her.

Madonna's Ex-Boyfriends And Their Age Differences

Timor Steffens - 30 Years

Brahim Zaibat - 29 Years

Jesus Luz - 29 Years

Alex Rodriguez - 18 Years

Tupac - 13 Years

Guy Ritchie - 10 Years

Vanilla Ice - 10 Years

Jenny Shimizu - 9 Years

Carlos Leon - 8 Years

Jose Canseco - 6 Years

Lenny Kravitz - 6 Years

Tony Ward - 5 Years

Jean-Michel Basquiat - 3 Years

John F. Kennedy Jr. - 2 Years

John "Jelly Bean" Benitez - 1 Year

Madonna's Greatest Hit Songs:

"Live to Tell" (1986)

"Hung Up" (2005)

"Like a Virgin" (1984)

"Borderline" (1983) ...

"Vogue" (1990)

"Into the Groove" (1985)

"Like a Prayer" (1989)

"You'll See" (1995)

"Ray of Light" (1998)

"Don't Tell Me" (2000)