Josh Hall, a food delivery driver who fooled US President Donald Trump and the world with his fake accounts on Twitter, said that he was stumped by the US President being so naïve over his inability to ascertain parody accounts. An ardent Trump supporter, Hall is behind five parody accounts of Trump's relatives, including his sister Elizabeth Trump Grau.

Trump, who is still trying to unsuccessfully turn over the elections results, has been actively voicing his campaign on the microblogging site. Twitter has been flagging majority of Trump's tweet as his claims on election fraud being disputed.

Hall Was Shocked at Trump Responding to His Sister's Fake Account

An ecstatic Trump had thanked his sister Elizabeth Trump Grau for backing him up in his fight to overturn the lost elections. In November, a twitter account under the name of Trump's second oldest sister Elizabeth Trump Grau tweeted a fake story, initially titled, 'Trump's Sister Issues Rare and Bold Statement on 2020 Election and Proves How Much She Believes in Her Brother.'

Retweeting the tweet, Trump thanked his sister for her support. "Thank you Elizabeth. LOVE!" wrote the US President. However, the news of Trump responding to a fake account was reported in major media outlets.

Speaking to New York Times, the 21-year-old Hall said that Trump's response to the fake account left him shocked. "I was like shellshocked. I was like, 'Oh, my goodness. He actually thinks it's his sister," said Hall who quickly boasted about Trump responding to his fake account, on Snapchat. "My friend was joking, 'Maybe he's not close with his sister, and you just brought him and his sister a lot closer,'" he said. "So I kind of felt good about that."

Claiming to be a big Trump supporter, Hall told the outlet, "I'm a big Trump supporter, but I'm thinking, 'He's got to know that that's a parody.' How does he not know?"

Hall Posed as Trump's Relatives and WH Officials

The Pennsylvania resident not only posed as Trump's sister but also donned the role of Robert Trump, the president's brother; Barron Trump, the president's 14-year-old son; and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator through his fake Twitter accounts. The outlet reported that Hall had over 160,000 followers from the fake accounts.

Not only did Hall pump fake claims through these accounts but also fueled several conspiracy theories including the one which states that Americans will be implanted with microchips under the garb of COVID-19 vaccine.

"There was no nefarious intention behind it," Hall said. "I was just trying to rally up MAGA supporters and have fun," he told the outlet. Hall also managed to rake in over $7,300 through a fundraiser for a bogus political group, 'Gay Voices for Trump.'