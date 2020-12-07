Teachers in San Diego were called racists and told to accept that they were sitting on land stolen from Indigenous people during a 'White Privilege' training session organized in the San Diego Unified School District. The incident has sparked widespread protest on the social media, with several users criticizing the training session.

The US was reeling under the protest demonstrations started after the death of black man George Floyd. Innumerable protests raged through US under the umbrella of Black Lives Matter.

Teachers Asked to Become Anti-Racist Activist

Journalist Christopher F. Rufo shared the details and documents of the mandatory training session wherein the teachers were told to discuss how they would feel if they were told, 'You are racist, and upholding racist ideas, structures, and policies.'

The leaked documents from the training session revealed the discussion and the talking points of the session, which included how teachers must become 'anti-racist' activists'.

'In order to do this, teachers have to 'confront and examine [their] white privilege,' acknowledge 'white fragility' and 'teach others to see their privilege'. The trainers also told the teachers that they will experience 'guilt, anger, apathy [and] closed-mindedness' due to their 'white fragility'.

Furthermore, during a segment on 'land acknowledgement' in the training session, a slide read: "We acknowledge that we meet on stolen land, taken from Indigenous peoples. I am speaking to you from Kumeyaay land. We must acknowledge the hidden history of violence against Indigenous peoples in an effort to move towards justice."

Outrage on Social Media Over 'White Privilege' Training Session

As the slides and presentations from the training session went viral on the social media, it sparked widespread outrage with several users questioning the importance of these sessions towards benefiting academics.

"San Diego Unified School District is reportedly offering professional development for teachers to undergo "white privilege" training in which they must accept that their supposed unconscious bias. Pray this social programming ends!" tweeted a user.

"Indoctrination! Expected when socialists infiltrated the American education system 10 years ago, K thru college! San Diego school teachers offered 'white privilege training' where participants commit to being 'antiracist'," expressed another user.

"@ San Diego Teachers must undergo white privilege seminars because they're considered racist what kind of Union do they have that they would allow this abuse to our teachers these black racist scum bags are going to far now they are the racist scum bags," tweeted a user.