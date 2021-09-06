Who is John Gibson? Tripwire Interactive President Gets Booted Out After Hailing Texas Abortion Law

John Gibson, President of Tripwire Interactive, created a controversy after he publicly voiced his support to the controversial abortion law recently passed in the state of Texas. Following the uproar, Shipwright Studios cancelled their contracts with Gibson's firm.

Founded in 2005, Tripwire Interactive, apart from Killing Floor series has also released multiple titles including Red Orchestra, Rising Storm, and Maneater. Based in Roswell, Georgia, the company has published several other games under its label, including Zeno Clash and Chivalry 2.

Gibson Calls Himself 'Pro-Life Game Developer'

The Texas Abortion Law, dubbed Senate Bill 8, came into effect on September 1. The law not only bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which happens at six weeks, but also allows anyone to sue abortion providers who break the ban or anyone who aids or assists in the same. If the suit is won, the informer will get a bounty of $10,000.

Praising the controversial law, Gibson in a tweet extended his support to the law which has been widely slammed. "Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don't get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer," he wrote.

The tweet left those in the gaming industry fuming with anger. "Yeah man, you can unfollow me now, thanks. SMH," tweeted Cliff Bleszinski creator of Gears of War.

"Jesus fuck, man. really? you are all about this fucked texas bounty law that pushes us closer to some kind of Gilead dystopian religious state? really??? I mean what the fuck, man. seriously, how can anyone be proud of claiming dominion over a woman's personal freedoms?" commented God of War director Cory Barlog.

Shipwright Studios End Contracts With Tripwire

In a statement, Shipwright Studios, a co-development studio, announced that they are cancelling their existing contracts with Tripwire, effective immediately.

"We cannot in good conscience continue to work with Tripwire under the current leadership structure. We will begin the cancellation of our existing contracts effective immediately," read the statement.

Torn Banner Studios also clarified that they do not share Gibson's perspective. "We do not share the opinion expressed in a recent tweet by the president of Tripwire, publisher of Chivalry 2. This perspective is not shared by our team, nor is it reflected in the games we create. The statement stands in opposition to what we believe about women's rights," it tweeted.