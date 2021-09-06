Melania Trump Gets Trolled Following Reports of Having 'No Interest" in Trump's 2024 Presidency Bid

Melania Trump was trolled on social media after reports about her not being interested in becoming the first lady surfaced. The reports come just days after Donald Trump revealed his ambitious plans of returning to the White House in 2024.

Recently, the former first lady made headlines after lashing out at Presidential historian for NBC, Michael Beschloss, following his tweet about the "evisceration" of the White House Rose Garden.

Melania Has No Intention of Being Part of Trump's 2024 Presidential Campaign

Calling the historian's remarks misleading and dishonorable, the former first lady's office tweeted, "@BeschlossDC has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy. The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian."

Ever since her departure from the White House, Melania has largely stayed away from public eye. CNN reported that Melania has made it clear that she has "no interest" in Trump's second run for the presidency. Speaking with host Kaitlan Collins, CNN's Kate Bennett said the former FLOTUS revealed her intentions to those close to her since her White House days. "Not unlike 2016, Melania Trump has no intention really of joining the campaign or being a prolific presence," Bennett said. "I've spoken to people who said that she's not really even interested in being in the White House again, going through being first lady again."

Describing Melania, an "extremely private person," Bennett said that being in the public eye wasn't necessarily something she wanted to do in the first place. "She's retreated now back to Mar-a-Lago, being a mom, et cetera, and she really has no interest in helping her husband with his perceived, as we all know, his political ambitions," added the journalist.

Social Media Trolls Melania

Soon after the report surfaced on social media, the former FLOTUS was trolled.

"Melania Trump is telling friends she has no interest in being first lady again despite her husband's 2024 teases, report says. No worry, American voters have proven they don't want your lying criminal husband back in there, so you're safe," tweeted a user.

"I also have no interest in Melania Trump being First Lady again," wrote a user as another added, "Mel knows Don's run would only be to raise money from the rubes, so why pretend?"

"That's good. Because we don't have any interest in her (or her loser husband) being in the White House again. Ever," read another tweet.