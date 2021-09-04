FACT CHECK: Pentagon's Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate Makes 27 US Air Force Pilots Resign?

A viral claim suggesting that 27 U.S. Air Force pilots submitted their resignation following the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate lacks any credible evidence.

Earlier in August, the Pentagon made it mandatory for the US military service members get fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The move came after the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

How Did the Hoax Start?

Real Raw News published an article headlined, "27 U.S. Air Force Pilots Resign Over Covid-19 Vaccination Mandate," leading to a chaos on social media.

"Twenty-seven active-duty U.S. Air Force pilots have resigned their commissions over the unconstitutionality of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's mandate requiring all Armed Forces members to at once receive a Covid-19 vaccination, Real Raw News has learned," read the article which was published on September 1.

The article further claimed that departure of the commissioned officers started on August 27 after 12 pilots from the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, submitted their resignation to their commanding officer.

"The pilots put in their papers hours after they received a 4:00 a.m. text message instructing them to submit to mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations by 10:00 a.m. that same day. It's unknown whether the pilots collaborated ahead of resigning, but all 12 resignations were handed in within a 90-minute period," the article read.

Real Raw News further claimed that a day after 15 pilots of the 2nd Bomb Wing in Barksdale, Louisiana gave their resignation following the orders to receive the mandated Covid-19 vaccine.

"The orders stated explicitly that any officer refusing a Covid-19 vaccination would lose his flight status and be subject to disciplinary action, including a potential dishonorable discharge from the service," the outlet added.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the shocking claim made by the outlet, Lead Stories, a fact checking website, stated that it had no evidence to validate.

Stating that the website is known for parody and satirical content, Real Raw News provided no independent corroborating evidence to support the claim. But the outlet revealed that none of the mainstream media covered the event.

Despite the claim being a hoax, the social media users were talking about it. "Pilots, Army, Navy. Policemen all over the world, take the example of these brave Pilots. .........27 U.S. Air Force Pilots Resign Over Covid-19 Vaccination Mandate," tweeted a user while sharing the fake claim.

"TYRANNICAL PRICKS! There, I said it. I never claimed to be a saint. '27 U.S. Air Force Pilots Resign Over Covid-19 Vaccination Mandate" wrote another.