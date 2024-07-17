Who is Joe Gow? Former US University Chancellor Faces Dismissal for Making and Uploading Adult Content Online, and for Inviting an Adult Movie Star to Speak on Campus

A faculty committee has recommended removing Joe Gow, former chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, from his tenured position due to his ties to adult entertainment.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported the committee's unanimous decision, which now awaits a vote by the University of Wisconsin's Board of Regents to finalize his termination.

Gow, currently on paid leave, seeks to return to teaching despite being fired as chancellor in December 2023. The dismissal stemmed from his creation of pornographic videos posted online. The school argued against Gow for unethical conduct, failure to cooperate with investigations, and violating computer policies during a hearing last month.

In response to the committee's decision, a report highlighted that creating adult videos wasn't deemed unethical. However, concerns arose over Gow's handling of the publicity, allegedly exploiting his university position to gain attention and revenue from the videos.

Gow expressed readiness for a public hearing before the Board of Regents, emphasizing his and his wife's commitment to defending free speech, which includes their publications on their experiences in adult films. The hearing date is yet to be scheduled.

The committee cited three instances of alleged unethical conduct, including inviting adult film star Nina Hartley to speak on campus without disclosing his personal history with her. It also questioned Gow's honesty in presenting their books as factual despite incorporating creative elements.