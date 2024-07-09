Adult Film Star Jesse Jane and Boyfriend's Cause of Death Revealed

Authorities have confirmed the cause of death for former adult film star Jesse Jane, who was found dead alongside her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, in Moore, Oklahoma, over six months ago. Jane, whose real name was Cindy Howell, died of an accidental overdose, according to an autopsy report made public on Sunday.

The report revealed that Jane had lethal levels of cocaine and fentanyl in her system. She was 43 years old. Police discovered the bodies of Jane and Hasenmueller, 33, on January 24 after Hasenmueller's employer requested a welfare check when he failed to show up for work. At the time, police suspected the deaths were due to overdoses.

The autopsy also noted that Jane's body was in a state of decomposition when found. Jane was a well-known figure in the adult film industry, having appeared in over 100 films. She also made several appearances on mainstream television shows, including a notable guest role on the HBO series "Entourage."

In a 2009 interview with CNBC, Jane expressed her love for meeting fans and her efforts to brand herself as a sex symbol. "I think that I'm more personable as a person," she said. "I love meeting my fans. I know that my fans make me who I am. And, I interact with them."

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1980, Jane's career included not only adult films but also mainstream projects. Her best-known non-pornographic appearance was in a 2005 episode of "Entourage," where she played a woman who helped the main characters deal with an aggressive reporter.

In addition to her work in adult films, Jane hosted Playboy TV's "Night Calls" with Kirsten Price from 2006 to 2007. She had small roles in the 2004 comedy "Starsky & Hutch," starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, and the 2009 film "Middle Men," starring Luke Wilson and Giovanni Ribisi.

Jane also made appearances on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno," the reality TV series "Bad Girls Club," "Gene Simmons Family Jewels," the comedy film "Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star," and "Let the Game Begin."

The deaths of Jane and Hasenmueller have highlighted the dangers of drug use, particularly the combination of powerful narcotics like cocaine and fentanyl. Jane is survived by her son, who now faces a future without his mother. The community mourns the loss of a well-known figure whose life ended too soon.