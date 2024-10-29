Who Is Joaquim Valente? Gisele Bundchen's Boyfriend Co-Owns a Self-Defense Academy with His Brothers and Learnt Jiu-jitsu in Brazil

Gisele Bündchen is pregnant and expecting her first child with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, according to People. This news comes exactly two years after the former Victoria's Secret model and ex-NFL star Tom Brady, 47, finalized their divorce. According to a source cited by People on Monday, Bundchen, 44, and Valente, 35, are welcoming a new baby.

Bundchen has two children with Brady: a 14-year-old son, Benjamin Rein, and an 11-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake. The 44-year-old model has been dating Joaquim since June 2023, a year after her divorce from her first husband, Tom Brady. With news of the pregnancy making headlines, many are wondering—who exactly is Joaquim Valente?

Son's Trainer, Mom's Boyfriend

Valente is a jiu-jitsu instructor at The Valente Brothers, a self-defense academy he co-owns with his brothers, Pedro and Gui Valente, in Miami. Their studio's website mentions that Joaquim and his brothers were trained in jiu-jitsu by their father before they even learned to walk.

The Valente brothers began private lessons with Grandmaster Hélio Gracie, the founder of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, at just two years old.

They also trained consistently at the Gracie Academy in Rio de Janeiro, with the martial art running deep in their family—three generations of Valentes have been involved in the sport.

Joaquim also holds a criminology degree from Barry University.

Gisele and Joaquim first met in December 2021 when she sought out jiu-jitsu lessons for her son and then decided to begin classes herself.

In early July, the couple enjoyed a summer getaway to Costa Rica with her two children.

She told Dust Magazine: "Initially, I wasn't even considering it for myself. But when I brought [her son Ben] to the first class and started talking to Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self defense."

She said that it was the jiu-jitsu philosophy that attracted her the most. "It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself," Gisele said.

Perfect Match

The pair ignited dating rumors in November 2022 after being spotted together in Costa Rica, just two weeks following her finalized divorce from Tom. Gisele denied any romantic involvement at that time.

Bündchen also refuted claims that she and Valente started their relationship before her separation from Brady, stating, "That is a lie."

"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," Bündchen went on. "They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family."

In that same interview, Gisele confirmed she was in a new relationship, though she didn't mention Valente by name.

"This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first," she said. "It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."

The couple was first publicly linked romantically on Valentine's Day when they were spotted kissing during a date in Miami. At the time, Page Six reported that the two were "deeply in love."

A source told People that Gisele and Joaquim "have been dating since June," noting that "they're taking things slow."

Another insider shared that "they started out as friends" and bonded over shared experiences, as both had moved from Brazil at a young age. "He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce," the source said. "Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce."