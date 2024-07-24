Who Is Brooks Nader? Tom Brady Linked to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model in Latest Dating Rumor, Two Years after Divorcing Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady is reportedly in a relationship again. According to Barstool Sports on Tuesday, the former Patriots quarterback has been linked to another supermodel, SI Swimsuit cover girl Brooks Nader, as discussed in the latest episode of the entertainment news podcast Deux U. according to the podcast, the two have been spotted together multiple times.

The host, Deuxmoi, addressed ongoing rumors that the 46-year-old was seen with the model in public several times, citing information from exclusive sources. It is unclear how serious the relationship is, as Brooks, who recently got divorced, was seen kissing Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece earlier this month. The real picture is still quite unclear.

Brady Dating Again

The romance rumors surface nearly two years after Tom's divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 44. The two were also reportedly in the Hamptons at the same time for Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July white party, which both attended.

Whether this is a summer fling or a developing relationship is still unconfirmed, but given the former NFL star's dating history and Nader's recent divorce from her husband, Billy Haire, it seems plausible.

Also, the timeline of the alleged romance between Brady and Nader is becoming unclear.

On June 21, Page Six reported that Brady was linked to Brazilian model and influencer Isabella Settanni after they were seen together several times.

According to the Brazilian outlet Terra Entretê, the two met through mutual friends a few months earlier and were "getting to know each other better."

Later, sources informed Us Weekly that they were not dating, but the exact nature of their relationship is still unclear.

Romance Plot Thickens

The situation became more complicated with a Page Six article on July 1, reporting that Nader attended the wedding of Olivia Culpo and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey with Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece as her date.

On July 11, the Deux U podcast suggested that Brady was still involved with Russian fashion model Irina Shayk, with whom he spent most of 2023.

According to the source, fans did a social media investigation and determined that Brady and Shayk were both at the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, celebrating Fourth of July festivities, around the same time as Culpo and McCaffrey's wedding.

It seems that Brady, considered the greatest quarterback of all time, is also one of the most sought-after bachelors.

Nevertheless, Brady is about to kick off his broadcasting career. He signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to serve as the network's top NFL game analyst alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

The Patriots Hall of Famer has three children: a 16-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward Thomas, with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan, and two children, Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11, with his ex-wife, Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen.

Brady and Bundchen divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, agreeing to share custody of their two children.