Gisele Bundchen Secretly Bought $1.25 Million Miami Beach Cottage Weeks Before Retired Tom Brady Announced NFL Comeback

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady filed for divorce on Thursday putting an end to weekslong speculation that their marriage was in trouble. However, it seems the couple's marriage may have taken an ugly turn months before their problems were made public and Bundchen was already making arrangements for her life as a single mother.

Records show that the supermodel, 42, quietly bought a Miami cottage through an LLC in February, just two weeks before Brady announced his NFL comeback, according to RadarOnline.com. The revelation suggests BÃ¼ndchen was aware she might be getting a divorce from the 45-year-old quarterback after he broke his word and returned to the NFL, which is his first love.

Modest Home

A far cry from the luxury she's used to, BÃ¼ndchen's new suburban spread spans only 1,540 square feet. The property reportedly cost her $1.25 million. Gisele who bought the house through an LLC, then completed the necessary paperwork to begin remodeling the 'charming Art Deco cottage', which the New York Post claims was approved on June 10. The only name on the paperwork is hers.

The house, which is listed online as a "true gem," has a sizable kitchen with a marble "waterfall island," a roomy master bathroom with his-and-her basins, and a charming garden.

The house is conveniently close to Indian Creek Island, also known as Billionaire Bunker because of its extremely wealthy residents and massive mansions, where BÃ¼ndchen and Brady currently reside in a $17 million mansion that they had been renovating in the days leading up to the announcement of their divorce.

This is probably only a temporary residence until the divorce is finalized. The now-divorced couple still owns their $27 million Miami Beach mansion that they jointly made.

The Post also reported that work on one house has been put on hold. The never-before-seen floor plan revealed a complex home layout. But it's impossible to predict what will happen to that mansion in the exclusive "Billionaire Bunker" neighborhood of Indian Creek Country Club.

The supermodel hasn't yet indicated whether she plans to stay in Florida, where Brady plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or go back to a major metropolis like New York, where the ex-couple already has a condo.

However, when compared to the large homes that Brady and BÃ¼ndchen acquired jointly during their marriage, the home in which Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner currently reside, is quite small at just 1,890 square feet.

Nothing Clear

BÃ¼ndchen and Brady own a number of properties across the United States. This includes a $3.6 million apartment in New York City, a $17 million mansion in Miami's Indian Creek Island, a lavish estate in Yellowstone, Montana, that's reportedly worth $5.7 million, and a stunning home in Costa Rica.

After 13 years of marriage, Brady and BÃ¼ndchen officially filed for divorce on Friday, releasing separate statements for the first time. Brady said that he would not contest BÃ¼ndchen's divorce petition when she filed it.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote in an Instagram post.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Gisele said: "To end a marriage is never easy... we have grown apart." She added that she "wishes the best" for Brady but confirmed the pair had "grown apart."

"I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," she continued.

They both declared that they will keep raising their two kids as a team. Brady's decision to return to work has raised rumors that the couple is getting a divorce for weeks. In February, he made his retirement announcement, but a month later, he changed his mind.

Bundchen was widely believed to have been unhappy with his decision because she had largely put her modeling career on hold in order to travel with Brady and live with him and their children in Boston. She has been seen in Miami in recent weeks consulting with spiritual healers, and in September she told ELLE, "Now it's my turn."