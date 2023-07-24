Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Spotted Flirting as NFL Legend Caught Caressing Her Face in Car After Spending Night Together at LA Home

Tom Brady seems to have moved on from his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen and has found a new love. The former NFL star appears to be in a steamy new relationship with another supermodel, Irina Shayk as the two were photographed getting flirty over the weekend, the DailyMail.com reported.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback was caught tenderly caressing the face of the 37-year-old Russian supermodel after spending the night together at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. As Brady, 45, gently caressed her cheek, Shayk gazed at him with affection from the passenger's side of his Rolls Royce. No doubt, Brady and Shayk are a couple.

Hot New Romance

According to an eyewitness account reported by DailyMail.com, Brady picked up Shayk from an LA hotel on Friday afternoon and drove her straight to his home. They were seen leaving his home not until 9: 30 am the following next morning.

Later, Brady drove Shayk back to her hotel in his luxury car, and she was still wearing the same outfit from the previous night.

Other photos show the couple walking together, sharing laughter and smiles, while Brady was seen driving a grey Rolls Royce. In one of the images, he was caressing Shayk's face affectionately.

Following Brady's divorce from BÃ¼ndchen, with whom he shares two children, Vivian (10) and Benjamin (13), the NFL star has been rumored to be involved with several A-list women, including Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

Brady and Shayk's relationship had previously made headlines in June when sources told Page Six that Shayk approached Brady directly at the highly talked-about wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia.

However, sources close to the outlet had refuted the claims. "This story is completely false," Cheri Bowen, a rep for Shayk at Society Management, told Page Six. "It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening."

America's Most Eligible Bachelor

The photos surfaced shortly after Brady was connected to Kim Kardashian, which occurred after their encounter at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons. Page Six reported that, according to sources, the BRADY Brand founder and SKIMS creator are simply friends, despite initial speculation of flirting during the star-studded event.

The dating rumors between Brady and Kardashian began in May, as Page Six reported that Kardashian was considering purchasing a vacation home in Brady's exclusive neighborhood in the Bahamas. However, Brady's representative denied any romantic involvement between them at the time.

Both Brady and Kardashian finalized their respective divorces around the same time in the autumn of last year.

Kardashian and rapper Kanye West reached a divorce settlement in November 2022, nine months after Kardashian was declared legally single during a bifurcation hearing.

The former couple shares four children together: North (10), Saint (7), Chicago (5), and Psalm (4).

However, Brady and Shayk's romance rumors have reignited again. The couple appeared comfortable and relaxed during their time together in LA over the weekend. Shayk was dressed in a casual white tennis outfit and sneakers, while Brady opted for an olive T-shirt for a laid-back look.

Their new romance comes just eight months after Brady's divorce from Bundchen, 42, was finalized.

Despite rumors circulating about Brady and Bundchen's separation for a while, they did not officially announce their divorce until October of the previous year. Shortly after their announcement, it was disclosed that the divorce proceedings had been completed and finalized.

The former couple share two children together, a daughter named Vivian (10) and a son named Benjamin (13).

Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Shayk and her former partner, actor Bradley Cooper, have a 6-year-old daughter named Lea together. They ended their relationship in 2019 after dating for four years.

Before dating Cooper, Shayk was in a relationship with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009 to 2015.