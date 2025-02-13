Who Is Jenny Saint Pierre? Woman Who Gave Birth to Baby Girl on NYC Subway ID'd as Florida Woman Missing for Months

A woman who gave birth to her daughter on a Manhattan subway Wednesday has been identified as a Florida native who had been missing since August, according to reports. Jenny Saint Pierre, 25, was reported missing by her family after vanishing from her home in Hallandale Beach in September, the New York Times reported.

She was last spotted by her ex-boyfriend in the Hallandale Beach area on August 5, 2024, and police filed a missing persons report a month later. "Saint Pierre is currently pregnant and may be in need of services that meet the criteria of an endangered person," the Hallandale Beach police said in the Sept. 12 post.

Traced after Becoming Mom

Saint Pierre's family revealed that she had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and her vanishing was considered "unusual," especially given the excitement surrounding her pregnancy, CBS Miami reported.

Saint Pierre allegedly was angry following an argument with her ex-boyfriend—who is believed to be the baby's father—before abruptly leaving. That was the last time she was seen. At the time of her disappearance, her family said she was five to six months pregnant.

On Wednesday, just before noon, Saint Pierre went into labor while riding a southbound W train in Midtown Manhattan.

A video shared on social media showed the moment several commuters helped Saint Pierre in giving birth on the floor of the train car. "Only in NYC!! I just watched a woman give birth on the train..then watched a stranger cut the umbilical cord," a witness wrote on Instagram.

Jenny's sister, Stephania Saint Pierre, saw the video and immediately recognized a pink duffel bag that her younger sibling was known to carry.

Fanatic Search Leads to Reunion

Stephania Saint Pierre had no idea where her pregnant sister was until she saw the now-viral video. "Oh, my God, look at her little face!" Stephania told the New York Times. "Oh, my God, I am going to cry! That's my first niece!"

It remains unclear why Saint Pierre initially left Florida or how long she had been in New York. Her mother was relieved to hear that her daughter was safe and overjoyed to learn she had become a grandmother.

"I've been thinking about my daughter every day, praying every day that she's OK, that her baby is OK," Chrismene Saint Pierre told the outlet. "I'm going to sleep good tonight."

Chrismene Saint Pierre said that her daughter would be warmly welcomed home, and the family eagerly anticipates seeing her.

The eventful late-morning commute came to a head at the 34th Street-Herald Square station when passengers informed the conductor about the birth. According to the transportation agency, multiple first responders and an MTA official quickly arrived at the scene, finding both Saint Pierre and her newborn awake and responsive.

NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow stated that Saint Pierre and her newborn daughter were taken to Bellevue Hospital in "good condition."

"We are thrilled that both mother and Baby W are doing well, and look forward to welcoming both of them back aboard for a lifetime of reliable—and hopefully less dramatic—rides," he added, nicknaming the newborn after the train line she was born on.