Italian Gynecologist Commits Suicide Days After Patient's Newborn Baby Dies During Childbirth

An Italian gynecologist has claimed his own life days after a newborn baby died during a childbirth he was involved in.

As reported by Italian news outlet La Milano, on Jan. 31, a woman entered a hospital in Desenzano del Garda, in the province of Brescia, to give birth.

Parents Filed a Complaint in the Wake of the Child's Death, Suspected Human Error

The woman suffered some complications during labor, prompting the medical staff to use a vacuum extractor to facilitate the delivery. However, the newborn was born in a state of hypoxia – a severe lack of oxygen. The infant girl was immediately transferred to the Spedali Civili in Brescia to receive specialist care, but she did not survive.

The child's parents filed a complaint, suspecting human error that led to the death of their newborn. The Public Prosecutor's Office of Brescia then ordered the seizure of the medical records to carry out all the necessary investigations, including an autopsy on the newborn's body.

Medical Staff Involved in the Childbirth were Facing Charges of Manslaughter

As part of the investigation, ten medical staff members including gynecoogists, anesthetists, pediatricians and midwives, who were involved in the delivery, were registered as suspects on charges of manslaughter.

On Feb. 3, a few days after the newborn's death, one of the gynecologists involved was found dead in Val di Non, Trentino.The doctor, identified as a 39 year old of Sicilian origins living in Brescia, he took his own life by throwing himself off a bridge. His wife had reported him missing a few hours before the tragic discovery.

Gynecologist Searched Online for Information About Location from Where He Plunged to His Death

Initial investigations into his cell phone revealed that the doctor had searched online for information about the location where he later committed suicide. He left no suicide note or message, but some colleagues reported that, in the days following the baby's death, he appeared visibly upset.

The Trento Public Prosecutor's Office, headed by former Brescia Deputy Prosecutor Sandro Raimondi, is now trying to reconstruct the doctor's last days and determine whether the extreme gesture was motivated by guilt or other factors.

The autopsy on the newborn's body has been performed, but it will take several weeks for the results. In the meantime, investigators continue to collect testimonies and analyze medical records to clarify any responsibilities and determine whether there were errors or negligence during the birth.