Cincinnati Father Charged After 3-Year-Old Daughter Mauled to Death by Dogs

The father of a 3-year-old girl killed in a dog attack in Roselawn late last year is facing charges in connection with his daughter's death, court records show.

Warren Houston, 45, was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury Tuesday on involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and endangering children, court records show. Kingsley Wright was killed on Dec. 27 in a dog attack while at her father's apartment in Roselawn for the holidays.

According to 911 call recordings and police documents, Wright was asleep in the living room on the couch when she was attacked. Kingsley's father called Cincinnati police at 7:50 a.m., just after he reported waking up. He said he walked into the living room and found Kingsley lying dead on the floor.

"I just woke up, and my daughter is dead. There's blood everywhere, I don't know what happened," a man, who identified himself as Wright's father, told dispatchers. "I don't understand what went on."

As emergency crews headed to the Roselawn apartment, the dispatcher advised the man to "put away" any pets.

"They're in the cage, that's why I'm like, 'Did any of my pets attack her or something?'" He said.

"Were they out loose?" The dispatcher asked.

"No," the caller responded.

Lt. Cunningham says the dogs were known to the family.Cincinnati Animal CARE was dispatched to the scene that morning. A media spokesperson for the shelter said police called them to remove three dogs from the home.

Ohio law says dogs who have bitten someone should be quarantined for at least 10 days for rabies observation. Additionally, the owner of the dog(s) is held liable if the animal causes injury or death.