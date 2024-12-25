FACT CHECK: Did NYPD Release the Identity of the Woman Who Was Burnt to Death on NYC Subway Train as Amelia Carter?

Did the New York Police Department on Tuesday release the identity of a woman who was set on fire by an illegal immigrant on a New York subway train on Sunday morning? A photograph was widely circulated on social media on Monday evening claiming that the woman who was set on fire was identified as Amelia Carter.

However, the claim is completely false. As of December 25, the New York Police Department has not revealed the identity of the woman who was burnt to death. The suspect, however, has been identified as Guatemalan immigrant Sebastian Zapeta-Calil who was deported a few years back but sneaked into the United States recently.

Photo and Name Not Real

On Monday, a post was widely shared on X and other social media platforms, claiming that the NYPD has identified the victim who was set on fire and burnt to death version. The caption read:

"Say her name Amelia Carter

"This is the girl whose life was ended as she was set on FIRE in a NYC subway by an ILLEGAL Sebastian Zapeta.

"Am I the only one feeling that Joe Biden, Kamala Harris & every single Democrat should be held RESPONSIBLE‼️

"Justice for Amelia Carter "

Police said that the suspect approached the victim, who was sitting, and set her on fire using a lighter, causing her to be "fully engulfed in flames within seconds." The woman was declared dead at the scene.

The NYPD later confirmed the suspect's identity as 33-year-old Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, who was arrested on Mondayand faces two murder charges along with an arson charge.

A "Justice For Amelia (AMELIA)" cryptocurrency coin was launched on the website pump.fun on Sunday featuring the same image that was shared in social media posts, accompanied by the following message:

"New York City, NY - The family of 29-year-old Amelia Carter has announced her tragic passing after she was fatally set on fire aboard an F Train in Coney Island. In an emotional statement, her grieving family expressed their heartbreak and called for justice. 'We are devastated and heartbroken beyond words. Amelia was a beautiful soul who brought light into the lives of everyone who knew her. She didn't deserve this senseless, cruel act,' the family said. 'We demand justice for Amelia. No one should ever have to endure such pain, and no family should have to experience this kind of loss.'"

False Claim

However, the statement did not clarify whether it was issued by the family, as there was no mention of where or when it was made, nor any details about the family themselves.

Also, it is unlikely that the family would have been notified, as stated in a press conference held by Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch on December 22, 2024.

The claim is completely false as the NYPD said on Tuesday that so far, it has been difficult for them to identify the victim as she was badly charred to death. The cops are now awaiting the autopsy report to determine the identity of the woman. The claim is thus completely false.