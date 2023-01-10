Who is Jeffrey Magram? Top National Guards Commander Fired For Using Troops to Run Personal Errands, Deploying Jet for 'Domestic Mission'

Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Magram, a top commander in the California National Guard, was fired after he was found misusing the troops to carry out his personal errands. Magram is set to be "involuntarily transferred" this week to the U.S. Air Force retired reserve.

Ordered Troops to Take His Mother on a Shopping Trip

The Los Angeles Times reported that the incident first came to light in June last year. The outlet reported that during an internal probe it was revealed that the disgraced General made on-duty Guard members drive him up to 120 miles round-trip to personal dental and medical appointments at Travis Air Force Base. A Guard member was quoted by the inquiry report saying that he did not want to drive Magram because "my job is to take care of the airmen in the state of California and not be a chauffeur for a general."

Further, Magram also made a Guard member take the General's mother shopping. Describing the mother as very "particular", the Guard told the investigators, "When I say particular, it had to be at Whole Foods. ... It just took her a long time to decide what she wanted, a lot of comparison shopping amongst products."

The outlet further reported that General was also accused of readying a fighter jet for a "possible domestic mission" in 2020 during the initial days of Covid-19.

Magram Thought it Was Part of Wingman Concept

Fox News reported that during an statement given to an inspector General, Magram said that he believed the personal trips were consistent with the Air Force's "wingman concept."

"I want to reiterate that had I ever heard of any ethics issues like this from subordinates, peers or commanders, or perceptions of such, I would have corrected or addressed it on the spot," Magram said in the statement.

In a memorandum written to the disgraced general, the Guard's acting adjutant general Maj. Gen. Matthew Beevers said, "Your conduct has caused me to lose faith, trust, and confidence in your ability to continue serving."

Confirming the removal of Magram, Lt. Col. Brandon Hill, California National Guard spokesman, told the outlet that Magram will be "involuntarily transferred" next week to the U.S. Air Force retired reserve, an action that is "parallel" to a firing.