China Paid $54 Million for 'Classified Documents' at Biden's Think Tank? Speculations After Trump's Wild Claims

Several classified documents from US President Joe Biden's time as vice president were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. The discovery led to several people questioning the $54 million donations from China to the University of Pennsylvania, where an academic center is located.

Documents Found Before Mid-Term Elections

Around 10 documents from Biden's tenure in the VP office were found at the center. CBS News reported that the documents were discovered by Biden's personal attorneys while they were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Center. Speaking to the outlet, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president said that the material was found on November 2, prior to the mid-term elections.

"The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives. Since that discovery, the President's personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives," Sauber told the outlet in a statement.

Revealing further details on the discovery, sources told the outlet that the classified documents were found in a folder kept inside a box along with other unclassified papers.

Question Raised Over Donation from China

Soon after the reports about the classified documents being found at Biden's Think Tank surfaced, questioned were raised over the manner of donations.

Former US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, "When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These documents were definitely not declassified," he wrote.

The former president, who is facing potential criminal charges related to his possession of more than 100 classified documents found after his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago home, also accused the think tank of being "funded" by the Chinese.

""Wow! The Biden Think Tank is funded by CHINA!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Also, a V.P. cannot Declassify documents, which are covered by the Federal Records Act, which is Criminal and MUCH TOUGHER than the Presidential Records Act, which is NOT Criminal. A President, me, can Declassify. ï¿¼How much more information has China been given?"

"The amount was 54 Million Dollars that the Biden Think Tank received from China. That's a lot of money. They saw the Classified Documents!" Trump went on to add in a series of posts.