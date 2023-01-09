'Insensitive' Pittsburgh Steelers Celebrate by Performing CPR on Player Days After Damar Hamlin Near Death Experience

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced flak on social media after they performed mock CPR on their linebacker Alex Highsmith for sacking Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The incident comes barely a week after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was given CPR after he nearly died during a heart attack mid-game.

CPR Delivered as Part of Celebrations

The Steelers won 28-14 against the Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. The incident occurred during the dying second of the game when Highsmith sacked Browns quarterback Watson. The video shows Highsmith lying on his back as another teammate rushes over and appears to deliver CPR as part of his celebration.

Hamlin suffered a heart attack after getting hit in the chest by Bengal's receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the match. A video clip showed Higgins leading with his right shoulder which hits Hamlin in the chest. Seconds later Hamlin wraps his arms around his opponent's shoulders and helmet while trying to drag him down on the ground. Hamlin is then seen standing up briefly as he tries to adjust his helmet with his right hand before he collapses suddenly lying motionless on the ground.

Fox News reported that the doctors said that Hamlin's neurological function was "excellent." According to the Bills, the player was taken off ventilator on Friday and continues to breathe on his own. Meanwhile, Hamlin also thanked his fans in tweet posted on Saturday. "Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much... thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!" he wrote.

Social Media Reacts to 'Insensitive Celebrations'

The publicity stunt by the Steelers players did not go well with the onlooker, especially on social media. "Not a good look here for the Steelers cpr celebration...read the room," tweeted a user.

"Did a Steelers player just do CPR in a big play celebration?" said radio host Isaac Wenzel.

"Pittsburg Steelers do a CPR celebration. Too soon? Probably not the smartest celebration. Do you guys think this is intentional?" questioned a user.

"@NFL @steelers I sure hope you review this exact moment of the game. Can you talk bad taste? Pretending to give a player cpr on the field after what happened last week? You should be disgusted with your team," wrote user.

"RU Effing serious ?!!! This TRASH is why everyone outside of Shitsburgh hates the Steelers! Mocking CPR after Damar Hamlin literally was fighting for his life 6 days ago!" read another tweet.