Who is Jay Johnston? Was the Actor Involved in the US Capitol Riot?

On Thursday, the FBI took to Twitter to releases images of a person of interest who was allegedly involved in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The agency released two photos of the man, masked and unmasked, while seeking for the public's help in identifying the individual.

As the photo started circulating on the platform, some social media users pointed out that the man in the photos bore a striking resemblance to actor Jay Johnston. Here are some of the tweets:

Who is Jay Johnston?

Jay Johnston is an American actor and comedian best known for his work as a writer and cast member on the HBO sketch comedy series Mr. Show and for playing the role of Officer Jay McPherson on The Sarah Silverman Program.

The 52-year-old actor has also made guest appearances in a number of other television programs such as Arrested Development, Community, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Parks and Recreation, as well as in films such as Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny.

Was Johnston at the Capitol Riot?

The identity of the person in the photo has not yet been confirmed but a number of Johnson's television peers, claimed that the actor did actually participate in the riot. Comedian Tim Heidecker who shared screen space with Johnston on the HBO show With Bob and David wrote on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet that he had confirmed it through "reliable sources."

Actors Spencer Crittenden and Cassandra Church, stars of the show Harmontown also posted tweets saying that Johnson had attended the insurrection and that he was a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump. Johnston also once made an appearance on Proud Boy founder Gavin McInnes' show.

Despite the claims, at the moment, there is no concrete evidence to prove that Johnston is the man at the centre of an FBI investigation. This is not the first time, a rioter's identical appearance has sparked rumors of their presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In the days after the storming of the federal building, a photo of a man with an appearance similar to legendary actor Chuck Norris posing alongside Trump supporters sparked speculation that he was involved in the deadly riots, as previously reported. However, the actor's rep later confirmed that the man in the image was someone else as the actor was miles away in Texas with his family at the time of the insurrection.