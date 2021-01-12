In the aftermath of Wednesday's attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters attempting to block the Congress from affirming the outcome of the 2020 election in president-elect Joe Biden's favor, a photo appearing to show Chuck Norris with a Trump supporter started circulating on social media.

The image showed a man with an appearance like the legendary actor posing with a Trump supporter, identified as Matthew Bledsoe, in what appears to be the moments before the invasion of the Capitol building. The picture was accompanied with an annotation that read, "Chuck Norris."

Another photo shows him posing with two other MAGA supporters in Washington, D.C., on the day of the siege.

The photos instantly went viral on Twitter, prompting speculation that Norris was among the hundreds of Trump supporters at the insurrection.

"Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection?" wrote one user, while another commented, "Chuck Norris participated in the storming of the capitol... are we ready to stop treating him like a harmless quirky celebrity yet?"

"Chuck Norris doesn't fight #MAGATerrorists...he joins them," opined yet another.

Chuck Has Previously Endorsed Trump

What further added fuel to the speculation fire was that Norris has previously endorsed President Donald Trump and has been a proud Republican for years. He famously spoke out against President Obama's reelection in 2012 and voted against California Proposition 8, which makes same-sex marriage legal, in 2008.

His endorsements for the 2016 election went down the line of Republican nominees until he finally endorsed Donald Trump, according to Distractify.

'That Isn't Chuck Norris'

Other Twitter users were quick to debunk the unfounded claim that Norris attended the US Capitol riots. While some pointed out that that the actor/martial artist has light-colored eyes while the man in the photo has dark brown eyes, others drew attention to the fact that Norris was 80 years old and the man in the picture does not appear to look that age.

Another user put the photo through a facial-recognition software and the results came back with a 85% match, which according to the user, means that although the man looks like Norris, he isn't actually him.