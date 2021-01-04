Jason Miller, senior advisor to US President Donald Trump, was trolled and branded 'deadbeat dad' on social media after his online spat with CNN Anchor Jake Tapper went viral. Miller was defending Trump after leaked conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger revealed the President asking to find 11,780 votes for him.

As previously reported, CNN, which released the transcript and audio of the one hour-long conversation between the US President and Raffensperger, stated that the it was obtained from a source who was on the call and had direct knowledge of the conversation. It also reported that Trump was joined on the call by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and several lawyers.

Irate Miller Calls CNN Anchor 'Fake News Pussy'

Defending his employer and terming Raffensperger a 'political hack', Miller had tweeted; "They published 4 minutes and 31 seconds - where is the other 35 minutes? @GaSecofState Raffensperger is a political hack who doesn't care about election integrity, nor does he care about telling the entire story. Release the full tape!" - Jason Miller, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor."

Soon after responding to the tweet, Tapper posted a link to the entire conversation released by The Washington Post. Taunting Trump's advisor over unpaid child support, Tapper tweeted, "The full call is here and while I have your attention pay your child support."

The tweet not only left Miller angry but also prompted #DeadbeatDad. "You're a fake news pussy, Jake. I'd like to see you say that to my face," tweeted Miller.

Miller, who fathered a child with former Trump campaign staffer A.J. Delgado in 2017, was sued by her over non-payment of child support. Quoting a Huffpost report, Daily Beast stated that the Trump campaign was paying out Miller through a shell fund, in a possible bid to reduce his owed child support payments.

Delgado had told HuffPost that "his income is directly relevant not only to child support and child support arrears he owes our son, but even relevant to attorneys' fees."

#DeadBeatDad Trends on Twitter

Soon after the online spat went viral, twitterati started trolling Miller by calling him deadbeat dad. Merriam-Webster defines deadbeat dad as a father who owes money to his former wife to help raise their children but does not pay it.

"Jason Miller was being paid $35,000 PER MONTH by the Trump campaign, which was routing it through his former firm -- making it harder for the mother of their son to prove his income in court, and helping him dodge $3k per month child support," wrote a user.

"RESISTERS...PLEASE BLOW THIS UP. We need to help a Momma out (AGAIN). That rat bastard Jason Miller, whose being paid good money is a fckng #DeadbeatDad. @JasonMillerinDC WHAT IS YOUR MALFUNCTION DUDE?" wrote another.