The leaked tape of US President asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to help overturn the lost elections by finding 11,780 votes for himhas set the internet buzzing with conspiracy theories. Speculations were rife about the person who leaked the conversation to be either the President himself or someone from the White House.

Hours before the tape was leaked, Trump had tweeted about having a conversation with Raffensperger. "I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia. He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ​'​ballots under table​'​ scam, ballot destruction, out of state 'voters​', dead voters, and more," he wrote.

Trump's Voice is Strongest and Clearer in Leaked Audio

CNN, which released the one hour-long conversation between the US President and Raffensperger, stated that the audio was obtained from a source who was on the call and had direct knowledge of the conversation. It also reported that Trump was joined on the call by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and several lawyers.

Twitter was also abuzz with speculations about the person who leaked the controversial telephonic conversation at a time when Trump is trying every tactic to overturn his election loss.

"Trump did it all the time. He was famous for it. I wouldn't be surprised if he is the one who leaked this tape. It sounds like the audio came from inside the office where Trump was," tweeted another.

"I want to know how come the Trump side of the call had such clear and Loud audio, and when the secretary spoke, the call was much dimmer and muffled slightly? So it brings up the question, who actually leaked the tape? Who wanted all of these talking points put out there?" tweeted one.

The conspiracy surrounding the leak became stronger after former White House counsel to Richard Nixon, John Dean, tweeted that person behind the leaked tape might have been Trump or one of his staff.

Dean spoke about the audio of the recording made Trump sound the loudest and the clearest, indicating that the person recording it is the clearer one. He also said that it sounds almost as if the others on the call are on a speakerphone, which would make sense if Trump or his staff was recording it near the president's phone, reported Raw Story.

Twitterati Want to Know Who leaked The Tape

Claiming that he won Georgia despite what the results show, Trump told Raffensperger: "So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state. There's no way I lost Georgia. There's no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes," insisted Trump.

"Interesting question: who leaked this tape to press? Was it Georgia SOS office, or was it leaked from people in the WH who are either troubled by the call, or trying to curry favor with the WAPO in the aftermath of Trump," tweeted a user.

"Who leaked the Trump tape to the NY Times? That person deserves a medal," commented another.

"Assuming he's the one who leaked the tape, Raffensperger actually deserves more credit than that. This might be the only time I've seen a Republican stand up to Trump in any meaningful way over the past four years," wrote another user.

I'm dying to know who leaked the tape. It sounds like it was recorded from Trumps end of the call," tweeted another.