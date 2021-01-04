Donald Trump's move to ask Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to 'find' 11,780 votes for him, didn't go down well with the netizens. In an hour-long leaked phone call, Trump asked Raffensperger to find him enough votes in the Southern State to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Furious over the outcome of the telephonic call, Trump lashed out at Raffensperger, a Republican, saying that he "has no clue!​". In a tweet, Trump wrote: "I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia. He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ​'​ballots under table​'​ scam, ballot destruction,out of state 'voters​', dead voters, and more."

"The Data You Have is Wrong," Raffensperger Tells Trump

The telephonic recordings were published by the Washington Post and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution soon after Trump's tweet about the phone call.

In the excerpts from the telephonic call, which went viral on social media, Trump is repeatedly heard telling the secretary of state about voter fraud in the elections and debunked theories related to stuffed ballot boxes, and dominion voting machines rigging the elections.

"The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry. And there's nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you've recalculated," Trump is heard telling Raffensperger.

"So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state. There's no way I lost Georgia. There's no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes," insisted Trump.

Raffensperger, a Republican, responded: "Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong."

Netizens Respond To Leaked Trump Tapes

The leaked audio tape started a storm of tweets and memes condemning the US President for threatening and badgering Raffensperger to overturn the elections in his favor.

"Trump's contempt for democracy is laid bare. Once again. On tape. Pressuring an election official to "find" the votes so he can win is potentially criminal, And another flagrant abuse of power by a corrupt man who would be a despot, if we allowed him. We will not," tweeted Representative Adam Schiff.

"I think Trump has crossed yet another line only this one he can't uncross. He's a liar, you're a liar, the #SeditionCaucus are liars and I hope, as part of his lawsuit, the full tape is exposed if it hasn't been. He doesn't make "perfect" calls. He's a criminal," tweeted another user.

"Trump's twitter account has gone silent since Brad Raffensperger leaked the #TrumpTapes Some play checkers and some play chess. Well played sir, very, very well played," tweeted another.

"Trump has been mighty quiet since the news broke about his latest crime tapes. He's shitting enough bricks to build a whole damn border wall," read another tweet.