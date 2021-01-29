Jason Collier, the chief of the Stinnett Police Department in Texas, was arrested after he was caught having two mistresses despite being married. Collier's extra-marital stunts were exposed following a Facebook post made by one of his lovers.

As per multiple media reports, Collier, who was arrested on January 28 by the Texas Rangers, is currently married to Opal Collier. The couple shares two children.

Collier's Mistress Exposes Him on Facebook

Collier was exposed by one of his mistresses, Cecily Steinmetz, through a FB post, in which it was revealed that the cop had kept his marriage hidden from his two lovers. Tagging Stinnett in the post, Steinmetz stated the city's Chief is 'living a double/triple life.'

"Chief Jason Collier is living a double/triple life. I was his girlfriend until yesterday. He lied to me and presented me with fake annulment documents when I found out he was married. I also found out about a 2nd girlfriend, Kristi, last night. He has lied to us, our children, and asked us both to marry him," she wrote in the lengthy post.

Sharing pictures of the two, Steinmetz called Collier a poor representative of Stinnett. The disgruntled lover further revealed that Collier would visit her in in Amarillo when he was on shift. "We just returned from vacation in Taos on Sunday. Meanwhile his other GF was told that he was on work assignment in Portland, OR," she added further in the post.

Following the expose on FB, multiple women came forward in the post's comment section claiming to be Collier's lovers, reported The Sun.

In her comment, a woman named Kristi Shaffer claimed that she had also been dating Collier and the two were engaged since December, the outlet added.

How Did Collier Blow His Cover in Front on His Mistresses ?

Heavy reported that Collier, who also has two kids with his ex-wife, wrote a glowing FB post for his current wife on their wedding anniversary in September, last year.

"Happy anniversary to my beautiful bride! I couldn't imagine doing this life without you. I know I fall short daily of being the Godly husband, but know I will work hard to be the man you deserve! God has blessed me with you and I can't wait to see what all He has in the works for us! Thank you for loving me, sacrificing for us, and walking this life beside me! I love you ... Here's to many more years and memories to come!" ," Collier wrote in the post, which was deleted later.

Stating that when she asked Collier about his marital status, the former chief claimed that his marriage was annulled in 2016. "He even provided me with a picture of a falsified document, which I have verified with Potter County to be invalid," Steinmetz revealed in the post.

Following the controversy, Stinnett Police Department's Facebook page and Collier's personal profile have been deleted according to Heavy.

In a statement posted on the city's FB page, city manager Durk Downs said that the city is taking this seriously and will be looking into any violations of city policy. "Chief Jason Collier has been placed on leave while the city investigations. As per city policy, we will refrain from commenting on any personal issues of personnel in a public forum," he added further.

Steinmetz's post claimed that Collier has resigned from the police department and has been charged for a state jail felony.