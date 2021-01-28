Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was embroiled in yet another Covid-19 vaccine controversy after conspiracy theorists claimed that he used a body double to receive the jab a few days ago. Social media users compared the features of the man shown taking the vaccine with those of Gates in several posts.

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic in December 2019, Gates and his foundation Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been embroiled in a number of controversies surrounding the novel coronavirus and its vaccine.

Was It Really Body Double of Gates in the Picture?

The conspiracy theory about Gates using a body double began to circulate soon after he tweeted about getting the Covid-19 jab.

"One of the benefits of being 65 is that I'm eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. I got my first dose this week, and I feel great. Thank you to all of the scientists, trial participants, regulators, and frontline healthcare workers who got us to this point," he wrote in a tweet and shared his photo.

However, several users raised doubts about the man in the image. Users pointed out the curved ear of the man in the image with that of Gates original picture. Comparisons were also made between the facial features of the billionaire philanthropist with the man in the image.

"Bill Gates is using Body double for Covid-19 vaccine. Does he look Anywhere close to Bill Gates," tweeted a user.

"Bill Gates must have a body double. Why is he installing tracking on himself?" wrote another.

The Truth Behind the Viral Claim?

Debunking the conspiracy theory, Reuters reported that there was no credible evidence to support this claim. Pointing out towards the curved ear, the outlet reported that it is likely the result of the elastic from Gates' mask pulling it forward.

In a statement issued to the outlet, a spokesperson of Gates family said that the philanthropist received Moderna vaccine in mid-January.

"Bill received the Moderna vaccine, because that's what was available to him. He would have been very happy to receive any of the vaccines that are approved and available", the spokesperson said in an email. "He received it in mid-January when it was made available to people age 65 and older. It was administered by a registered nurse at a medical facility."