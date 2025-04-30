Who Is Jamie Tompkins? Former Seattle Cop Suing City for $3M Over Rumors of Having Sexual Relationship with Ex-Police Chief

The former chief of staff for the Seattle Police Department is seeking $3 million from the city, alleging widespread sexual harassment at work that she claims stemmed from a rumor that she had a sexual relationship with the former police chief, according to a report.

Jamie Tompkins, a former news anchor who joined the police force and went on to become the chief of staff to then-Police Chief Adrian Diaz, alleges she endured a "sexually hostile" work environment that ranged from patrol officers to high-ranking officials — even reaching city leadership, where she claims the mayor once remarked he would "do" her, according to a lawsuit obtained by Fox 13 Seattle.

Shocking Allegations Faced on Duty

According to a formal complaint addressed to Mayor Bruce Harrell, the allegations of sexual relationship with Diaz began circulating soon after Tompkins left her role at Fox 13 to join the police department in May 2023. The rumors spread like wildfire she started working at SPD headquarters.

Even before officially taking the job, the 42-year-old says a journalist told her that many SPD officers already believed she was having a sexual relationship with Diaz. The rumors, the journalist claims, were stoked by several assistant chiefs — including a former Fox 13 colleague who had also left the news station to work for the department.

After assuming her role as chief of staff, Tompkins, a married mother of three, said she faced constant harassment.

In one bizarre incident, Command Team member Heather Marx entered Tompkins' office and bluntly told her it was "OK" that she was "sleeping with the chief," according to the document.

Tompkins reported the encounter to SPD's Human Resources department but was met with another disturbing comment. One assistant chief allegedly told her that "if she looked like Heather Marx, she wouldn't be treated this way," the letter claims.

Unexpected Behavior and Reaction from Colleagues

One officer showed disturbing behavior by secretly photographing Tompkins without permission. He even admitted to watching her on surveillance cameras, and bizarrely claimed that he could track her by her scent, the letter claims.

Fox 13 reported that a separate female officer went so far as to stalk out Tompkins' home in an attempt to catch her and Diaz together, prompting Tompkins to obtain a restraining order against the officer.

The rumors were disturbing that Diaz felt compelled to raise the matter with Mayor Harrell, who, according to Tompkins, appeared largely indifferent.

In a meeting held in July 2023, Harrell allegedly told Diaz that it wouldn't be a problem if he was having a sexual relationship with Tompkins, even saying that he himself would "do" her, the letter claims.

Diaz consistently denied any romantic involvement with Tompkins, saying that it would have been inappropriate for two married city employees to be in a sexual relationship.

However, Harrell later fired Diaz after a cringe-worthy love letter — believed to have been written by Tompkins — was found in his department-issued SUV.

The letter described Diaz as being "like a prince in one of your Disney movies." In an effort to push back against the swirling rumors, Diaz, who is married with three children, said in an interview that he is gay.

"It's a story that I've struggled with, over the last four years, that I'm a gay Latino man," Diaz told the eponymous host of "The Jason Rantz Show."

Diaz is also suing the city, filing a $10 million tort claim against Mayor Harrell and "several other city employees," alleging he was wrongfully terminated last year, according to Fox 13.