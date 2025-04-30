Florida Nurse Gets Her License Suspended After Engaging in Sexual Acts with Her Stepson

The Florida Department of Health has issued an emergency order to suspend the nursing license of an Ocala stepmother who is accused of having sex with her teenage stepson.

On Friday, April 25, the state issued an order of emergency suspension of the license of 35-year-old Alexis Yates, a registered nurse who is facing a charge of sexual battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age by a person in familial custody, as reported by Ocala News.

Yates' Suspension Order

"Nurses are placed in a position of trust; therefore, it is imperative that they demonstrate good judgment and good moral character. Ms. Yates' decision to engage in sexual activity with a minor child and/or her decision to allow a child to engage her in oral and penetrative sex indicates that she lacks the good judgment and moral character necessary to be a registered nurse," read the state's order.

The document goes on to state that Yates' continued practice as a nurse "presents a risk of immediate, serious danger to the health, safety, and welfare of the public." According to the state, Yates' arrest constitutes a violation of the Florida Statutes, relating to lewd or lascivious offenses committed upon or in the presence of persons younger than 16 years of age.

"The Department is mandated to summarily suspend Ms. Yates' license to practice as a registered nurse in accordance with section 456.074(5)." Yates' license has been "immediately suspended," as of April 25, according to the order.

Yates was Caught Having Sex with Her Stepson by Her Husband

Yates was allegedly caught having sex with her stepson by her husband in July 2024, when the Marion County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip that a woman, later identified as Yates, had engaged in sexual activity with her husband's biological son.

During police interviews, the victim allegedly said he was on vacation and was visiting his father for the summer when the sexual acts occurred.



Yates Told Victim She was 'Horny' When He Spent His Summer Vacation at Their House

"His [Victim's] father worked late hours as a lineman," according to Yates' arrest affidavit. "The child victim was hanging out with his stepmother while she was taking care of his younger siblings. ... Around 11 p.m., the two of them began relaxing on the couch, 'hitting' a THC cartridge together while playing a video game. Several hours later ... they decided to watch a movie."

According to the affidavit, the teen and Yates both thought the movie was "boring," so they began to talk about other things. The DOH emergency order also outlines what allegedly went on between the two of them as well.

"Ms. Yates told Victim that she was 'horny,'" DOH officials allege in the order. "Victim laid on top of Ms. Yates," the order says. "Ms. Yates allowed Victim to kiss Ms Yates' neck, pull down Ms. Yates' shorts and underwear to her ankles."

Yates and the teen then allegedly engaged in sexual acts, including intercourse. The teen allegedly told police that Yates had been making "sexual jokes" for approximately a week leading up to the incident.

In November, she was arrested on a charge of sexual battery of a minor. According to Yates' arrest report, several of the victim's relatives discouraged him from disclosing what allegedly occurred with Yates, who pled not guilty to the charge last December.