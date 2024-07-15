Who Is Jacqueline Marsaw? Dem Congressman's Staffer Fired after Saying Trump Shooter Should Have Taken 'Shooting Lessons So You Don't Miss Next Time'

A staff member of a Democratic congressman from Mississippi took to social media and write she wished the shooter who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump had better aim. During the assassination attempt, Trump was left injured and bleeding as he abruptly grasped his ear amid loud gunfire that whizzed by before he quickly took cover on the ground.

On Saturday evening, following Thomas Matthew Crooks' attempt to assassinate the former president at a Pennsylvania rally, Jacqueline Marsaw, the field director for Mississippi Congressman Bennie G. Thompson, posted a reprehensible message on Facebook regarding the attack. Marsaw has since been facing backlash and her comments have been condemned by several people.

Distasteful Comment Costs Her Job

Marsaw, 61, who serves as the president and vice president of a local NAACP chapter in Natchez, Mississippi, has since deleted the post and her account. However, screenshots of her post have been reposted on various social media platforms.

"I don't condone violence but please get some shooting lessons so you don't miss next time ooops that wasn't me talking," Marsaw wrote.

In a follow up post, she said: "That's what your hate speech got you!!"

Marsaw has since been fired from her job. "I was made aware of a post made by a staff member and she is no longer in my employment," Thompson said.

Marsaw, who is the secretary, president, and vice president of a local NAACP chapter, was previously honored as a 'hometown hero' by WJTV.

According to CBS News sources, Crooks, hailing from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was armed with an AR-style rifle and was fatally shot at the scene.

One attendee of the rally lost their life in the tragic shooting, while two others, all male according to law enforcement, remain in critical condition after being wounded.

Following the shooting of Trump, the Secret Service quickly surrounded the former president as loud cries from the MAGA crowd filled the air.

Despite being injured, Trump stood up with blood running down his cheek, raised his fist defiantly, and shouted "fight," prompting the crowd to chant "USA." Security then escorted him off stage and placed him into a vehicle.

Trump received medical treatment at the hospital and was later discharged.

Even Her Allies Slam Her

Spokesman Steven Cheung assured that Trump is 'well' and undergoing examination at a nearby medical center, while Donald Trump Jr. stated that his father 'is in high spirits'.

About an hour later, the controversial post was removed, sparking anger with many calling for her dismissal due to her outrageous comment.

Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, expressed shock and dismay over Marsaw's statements. "She should be fired today. Thompson introduced the resolution to cut off secret service protection for President Trump. With staff like this the poison is deep."

In April, Thompson proposed a bill to end Secret Service protection for incarcerated presidents.

Someone tagged Thompson and inquired, "Have you terminated Jaqueline Marsaw yet?"

"What kind of a person are you that you would have someone like her working for you. Disgusting," the person wrote.

"You should fire this trash that works for you," another furious person wrote.

Others recommended more severe measures be taken against her for the post.