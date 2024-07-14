Chilling Video Captures Moment Secret Service Sniper Shoots Dead Gunman Who Tried to Assassinate Donald Trump [WATCH]

The dramatic moment when Secret Service sharpshooters neutralized Donald Trump's would-be assassin was caught on camera by frightened supporters in the crowd. As Trump spoke, two agents were visible on top of a building overlooking the rally stage in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Just as the former President grabbed his ear after being struck by a bullet, one of the agent's powerful rifles was seen recoiling. The agent instantly eliminated the gunman, who was positioned on a rooftop hundreds of yards away, with a headshot. Trump was then quickly escorted off the stage by other agents, raising his fist and shouting, "Fight, fight, fight."

Chilling Moment Between Life and Death

The failed assassin was shot and killed, along with at least one rally attendee, in a terrifying incident at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. Witnesses reported seeing a man with a rifle climbing onto the roof of a building 130 yards away, and law enforcement recovered an AR-style rifle from that location.

The suspect fired at least eight shots from outside the security perimeter, prompting immediate calls for an investigation into the security lapse.

One witness revealed that he had warned Secret Service agents about a man with a rifle on a nearby roof just minutes before the shooting began.

The witness, identified only as Greg, told the BBC that he saw the suspected gunman climb onto a rooftop outside the event and was puzzled by the agents' lack of response.

"I'm thinking to myself 'Why is Trump still speaking, why have they not pulled him off the stage,'" he said. "The next thing you know, five shots ring out."

He also mentioned witnessing the Secret Service "take him out."

Trump Issues Statement after Assassination Attempt

Following the shooting, Trump calmed the crowd and later issued a statement from the hospital, outlining the incident.

On Truth Social, he confirmed being hit by a bullet, expressing gratitude to the Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift response to the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

The assassination attempt took only a few days before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trump is expected to speak to the assembled delegates who will officially nominate him as the GOP candidate for the presidency.

His campaign said that he will still attend the convention, which will proceed as scheduled.

"As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action."

"President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again."