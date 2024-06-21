Who Is Isabella Settanni? Tom Brady Linked to Brazilian Influencer Who Has Striking Resemblance to His Ex Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady has been romantically linked to a Brazilian influencer who bears a striking resemblance to his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, nearly two years after their divorce. Brady, often regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, has not entered into a serious relationship since he and Brazilian model Gisele separated in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

However, rumors have surfaced online in recent weeks suggesting a possible romance with the glamorous online personality Isabella Settanni. US Weekly reported that Brady and Settanni, who has 213,000 Instagram followers, have been seen together in public several times recently. However, according to a source familiar with the situation, those rumors are unfounded.

Love Is in the Air

It is believed that Brady is not dating Settani, despite the current online rumors about his romantic life. Since his split from Gisele, Brady's only relationship was with model Irina Shayk, which ended in late 2023 after a brief romance.

Since then, Brady has been concentrating on his career after retirement and on raising his children. Brady shares a son, Jack, 16, with his ex Bridget Moynahan, and two children, son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Bündchen, who is 43 years old.

Settani has been compared to Gisele amid speculation about a potential relationship with Brady, who was recently inducted into the Patriots' Hall of Fame.

Present at the induction ceremony was legendary former head coach Bill Belichick, whose personal life has also been making headlines recently.

Reports surfaced last week that Belichick, aged 72, is currently in a relationship with 24-year-old cheerleader Jordon Hudson, whom he met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021.

Not Brady, But Belichick Has a New Girlfriend

Belichick and Hudson reportedly connected over a philosophy project that Hudson, who is both a student-athlete and an entrepreneur, was working on at the time.

They reportedly exchanged contact information after their flight and stayed in touch over the following months, discussing Hudson's school projects and cheerleading routines as a former Bridgewater State University student.

Initially, they kept their relationship low-key and were seen together only occasionally. However, according to TMZ, Hudson secretly visited Gillette Stadium to support Belichick during the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Patriots.

It is believed that they have been romantically involved for some time and are now considered a couple after taking their relationship to the next level.