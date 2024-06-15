Who Is Jordon Hudson? Ex-New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Dating 24-Year-Old Former Cheerleader After Split from Linda Holliday

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is reportedly dating a former cheerleader almost 50 years younger than him. According to TMZ Sports, Belichick, 72, first connected and bonded with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, who was formerly a cheerleader, on a flight from the Boston area to Florida back in 2021.

According to TMZ, the two bonded over a philosophy project Hudson had been working on and exchanged contact information after landing. Belichick has been linked with Hudson shortly after his breakup with longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, according to the outlet. Belichick and Holliday ended their relationship in September 2023 after being together for over a decade, according to Page Six.

Fresh Romance at 72

It is believed that Belichick and Hudson have been romantically involved for a while and are now seen as a couple following his breakup with Holliday. Initially, they kept their relationship a secret and were only occasionally seen together.

However, TMZ reports that Hudson secretly visited Gillette Stadium to support Belichick during the 2022 and 2023 Patriots seasons.

Belichick was spotted in March at a cheerleading competition in National Harbor, Maryland, skipping the NFL combine to watch Hudson, according to TMZ.

Earlier this week, Hudson reportedly accompanied Belichick to Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction.

People at the competition told TMZ that Belichick kept to himself, sitting in the back row and watching at least one of the team's routines before leaving the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

Belichick has also been seen with Hudson, an executive director for the special members club Trouble Club Enterprises, on a work trip to Croatia. Additionally, she attended Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony with him this week.

Still Trying to Maintain Secrecy

The couple's romance is so well known within their inner circles that New England icon Rob Gronkowski even made a joke about it during Netflix's Brady Roast last month. Hudson is reportedly assisting Belichick with his business ventures lately.

Page Six revealed that the legendary NFL coach, who ended his iconic Patriots career earlier this year, split from Holliday last September after nearly a year of on-and-off separation.

Belichick was unable to secure another NFL coaching position for the 2024-25 season after an emotional farewell to the Patriots. Instead, he is set to be a regular on ESPN's Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning, with the possibility of returning to coaching if an opportunity arises.

Belichick, who spent 23 seasons as head coach of the New England Patriots, took on the role the same year his current girlfriend was born. He went on to win six Super Bowls with Brady as his quarterback, creating an unparalleled dynasty in professional sports.