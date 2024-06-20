Shirtless Bill Belichick Caught on Ring Camera Sneaking Out of 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson's Room in Latest Twist to Their Romance [WATCH]

Bill Belichick's romance with his 24-year-old girlfriend is going wild and beyond imagination. Last November, Ring camera footage emerged of a shirtless man — widely speculated to be Belichick — leaving a house in the morning. And the wild speculation came to an end on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported that the video of the shirtless man circulating on social media in November 2023 was indeed the eight-time Super Bowl winner leaving the Massachusetts home of his 24-year-old girlfriend, former cheerleader Jordon Hudson. The latest revelation about Belichick comes days after TMZ revealed that the former Patriots coach, 72, is dating Hudson, whom he met on a flight in 2021.

Wild Romance

Belichick was reportedly captivated by the then-student-athlete's philosophy project and even signed his autograph in her "Deductive Logic" textbook. "Jordon, Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!" Belichick wrote, signing his name afterward.

TMZ acquired a photo of their first meeting on Tuesday, showing the pair smiling together.

Belichick's relationship with Hudson turned romantic after his split from longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday.

Page Six reported in September 2023 that Belichick and Holliday — who had been a couple since 2007 — had been entangled in a prolonged and tumultuous breakup for almost a year.

Belichick's escapades became the subject of jokes at Tom Brady's risqué Netflix roast last month, with the iconic Patriots quarterback poking fun at his former coach over the early-morning departure captured in the Ring video.

"Everybody asks me which ring is my favorite, I used to say 'the next one.' But now that I am retired, my favorite Ring is the camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl's house a few months ago. Hey, you still go it. Respect baby," Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champ, quipped.

Belichick and Brady, 46, won six Super Bowl victories during their 20 seasons together with the New England Patriots.

Brady claimed his final championship in 2021 while playing for the Buccaneers.

Romance Not Very New

Belichick was spotted in March at a cheerleading competition in National Harbor, Maryland, skipping the NFL combine to watch Hudson, according to TMZ.

Earlier this week, Hudson reportedly accompanied Belichick to Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction.

People at the competition told TMZ that Belichick kept to himself, sitting in the back row and watching at least one of the team's routines before leaving the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

Belichick has also been seen with Hudson, an executive director for the special members club Trouble Club Enterprises, on a work trip to Croatia. Additionally, she attended Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony with him this week.

The couple's romance is so well known within their inner circles that New England icon Rob Gronkowski even made a joke about it during Netflix's Brady Roast last month. Hudson is reportedly assisting Belichick with his business ventures lately.

Belichick, who spent 23 seasons as head coach of the New England Patriots, took on the role the same year his current girlfriend was born. He went on to win six Super Bowls with Brady as his quarterback, creating an unparalleled dynasty in professional sports.