Who is Heiry Calvi? Florida Teacher Arrested for Having Sex with 15-Year-Old Former Student Now Pregnant

A Miami teacher who was arrested and charged with having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old former student of hers told a detective she was pregnant.

Heiry Calvi, 41, who was arrested on Thursday, was bonded out of jail on Saturday. According to police, she had a 7-month long relationship with the victim. Calvi was a teacher at John I. Smith K-8 Center, an elementary school in Doral, Florida.

Student Showed Others a Video of Him Having Sex with Calvi

Authorities were first alerted of Calvi's sexual relationship with the student in March, according to an arrest report. The allegations were reported to J.C. Bermudez Sr. High School after a student showed others a video of him and Calvi having sex, according to police.

A search of the student's phone revealed nude pictures of Calvi and the student, a WhatsApp message thread where the two texted each other "I love you" and other romantic expressions.Police also found Calvi's Calvi's credit card was being used for the student as well as an audio recording of the student telling an unknown person to deny knowing about his relationship with Calvi.

Calvi had been the student's former teacher at John I. Smith K-8 Center, which shares the same campus as J.C. Bermudez High. According to a witness, Calvi and the victim had been spotted together at several places outside of school, such as Miami Beach.

A witness told a detective that Calvi and the victim even attended a QuinceaÃ±era, a celebration of a girl's 15th birthday, together on March 6 at a banquet hall in Hialeah, where he introduced her as his aunt. On March 7, officers stopped Calvi while she was in the car with the victim and two other teenage boys.It is not yet known how far along Calvi is in her pregnancy or whether the teenage boy was the father of the child.



Calvi Charged with Sexual Battery

Calvi was charged with lewd and lascivious battery; electronic transmission harmful to minors; unlawful use of a communications device; child neglect; offenses against students by authority figures; contributing to delinquency and possession of a firearm on school property. The firearm charge stemmed from a Glock 43 that was found in her car following a traffic stop earlier this month, which she claimed belonged to her husband.

Miami-Dade School District Releases Statement

Police say the school has since removed her from the classroom and put her on administrative duties where she had no contact with students.

The school district released the following statement on Calvi's arrest: "Miami-Dade County Public Schools is disturbed by today's arrest involving inappropriate employee behavior. When the District was apprised of these allegations in March, the employee was immediately reassigned to a non-school site location. The District will begin employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is prevented from seeking future employment with this school system. M-DCPS will continue to review its employee trainings to ensure that our workforce is fully aware of the District's professional expectations of them and their ethical obligation to safeguard children."

Calvi is the third South Florida teacher to face charges this week for having inappropriate actions with a student. Hialeah Middle School teacher Brittiny Lopez-Murray was arrested on Monday on charges of having sex on multiple occasions with a 14-year-old former student in her car, as previously reported.

Another teacher in Doral, Daniel Fernandez, who taught at Renaissance Middle Charter School, was also arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.