Who Is Hee Sung Park? Mother of Post Malone's Child Revealed as TikTok Influencer Amid Ugly Custody Battle for Daughter

Post Malone is caught in an ugly custody battle with his former fiancée, with his fans now getting to know the identity of the woman the "Sunflower" singer shares a child with. Malone, 29, had kept his relationship private, with fans knowing almost nothing about the mystery woman until this week, when she filed for physical custody of their three-year-old daughter.

The mystery woman who gave birth to Malone's child has been identified as Hee Sung Park, who also goes by the name Jamie. She filed her petition for the custody of their child on Wednesday in the family law division of Los Angeles Superior Court, according to Page Six.

Mystery Woman's Identity Revealed

Park revealed that their daughter, identified only as DDP, was born on May 26, 2022. In the court documents, Park has requested joint legal custody of their nearly three-year-old daughter, but wants that the child live with her full-time, while Malone to be given on visitation rights.

The single mother said that she has been bringing up their daughter alone as she has been living with her since November 2024.

Park, who is trying to make a career as a TikTok influencer, has also requested the court to ask Malone to pay child support and cover her legal expenses.

Park, who uses the name s0ysauceee_ on social media, has amassed 18.4K followers on TikTok by sharing a wide variety of content, ranging from makeup tutorials to short videos of her yoga routines and dinners out with friends.

Those who have watched her video clips appear to be supporting Park in the custody battle. "Oooo he messed up. you stayed out of the media for him and now? BLESSING US WITH YOUR BEAUTY,: one fan wrote in her support.

"Idk what happened but I'm on your side girl," wrote another follower.

Fighting for Their Child

Park and Malone were living together in Utah before their split, and that was their home until Park relocated to California earlier this year, TMZ reported.

After the breakup, Malone—who was born Austin Post—filed his own petition in a Utah court, where child support obligations would likely be lower.

Malone's legal filing is still sealed, so it's unclear what specific custody arrangements he is requesting from the court. The singer is presently in a relationship with Christy Lee.

The custody battle appears to have come done to money, given that Malone won't be home much in the coming months. The "Circles" singer is gearing up for his Travelin' Tail Gate tour, which kicks off on May 3 in Las Vegas and continues till June 21.

After that, he will join Jelly Roll for the Big A* World Tour*, with performances scheduled across Europe in August and September.