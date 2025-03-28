Who Is Paul Hyon Kim? Las Vegas Man Arrested in Molotov Cocktail Attack on Tesla Dealership that Had all the 'Hallmarks of Terrorism'

A Las Vegas man has been charged with setting a row of Teslas on fire using Molotov cocktails in a shocking incident caught on camera. Paul Hyon Kim, 36, was arrested on Wednesday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, one week after at least three Tesla cars caught fire at a Tesla Collision Center in the area.

Officials had earlier said that the incident bore "some of the hallmarks" of terrorism. Several vehicles had their windows shattered, and phrases like "RESIST" were spray-painted in red. Kim is now facing 15 charges, including property destruction, suspected arson, and possession of an incendiary device, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Nabbed at Last

According to authorities, the incident took place on March 18 at around 2:45 a.m. when a fire broke out at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas, damaging five Tesla vehicles. Surveillance cameras recorded the act pf vandalism, which escalated into a massive blaze when the lithium battery of one of the vehicles detonated in a fireball.

Video footage obtained by ABC News also shows the suspect, dressed in black, torching cars parked in the lot.

Along with the burned vehicles, officials reported that the word "RESIST" was spray-painted on the facility's doors, and three gunshots were fired at other Tesla cars.

"This was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility," Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said after the attack, "We do believe that it is isolated at this time."

Authorities believe the suspect carried out the attack using Molotov cocktails and a firearm, according to police.

Earlier, law enforcement stated that both local police and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force were looking into the incident, which they considered to be an isolated event.

Signs of Terrorism in Attack

Kim is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday. Since the end of January 2025, at least 10 reported attacks have targeted Tesla dealerships across the United States.

These incidents have included arson, shootings, and vandalism, damaging Tesla properties and vehicles in various states.

Federal agencies, including the FBI and ATF, are actively investigating the attacks and considering them possible acts of domestic terrorism.

The Las Vegas attack was one of several high-profile incidents targeting Tesla dealerships, coming amid growing frustration over Elon Musk's powerful influence in the Trump administration and efforts to dismantle parts of the U.S. government.

While large peaceful protests and a boycott campaign have taken place outside Trump-affiliated dealerships, there has also been an increase in acts of vandalism.