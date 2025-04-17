Woman Kills Husband with Lover's Help, Leaves Snake on Bed to Stage Crime Scene to Make it Look Like He Died from Snakebite

An Indian woman and her lover killed her husband in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and then left a snake near his body to cover-up their crime.

The incident, which took place in the city of Meerut, led authorities to believe the victim, Amit, had died as a result of several snake bites he suffered from the reptile. However, there was a far more sinister plot behind his death.

Cause of Death Revealed to be Strangulation

As reported by Times of India, Amit Kashyap, 25, was found dead in his bed with a viper snake nearby on Sunday, April 13. Amit had several snake bites on his body. Although initial accounts pointed to death from snake bites, the post-mortem analysis revealed strangulation was the actual cause, noting that Amit was already deceased when he was bitten by the snake.

During the investigation, Amit's wife Ravita confessed to planning the murder with her lover, Amardeep. Police stated that Ravita had an extramarital affair with Amardeep, who was a friend of her husband.

Ravita Purchased the Snake Locally and Then Planted it Next to Amit's Body

When Amit found out about the relationship, it led to regular disputes between him and Ravita. She then devised a plan to kill her husband and then cover up the crime. She obtained a snake for Rs 1,000 ($12), strangled Amit on Saturday night and then placed the snake under his body.