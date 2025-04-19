Who Is Anne-Mari Eriksen? FSU Shooter's Biological Mother Kidnapped Him and Ran Away to Norway 10 Years Ago Amid Custody Battle with His Father

The biological mother of Florida State University shooting suspect Phoenix Ikner kidnapped him and fled to Norway during a heated custody battle almost ten years before her son opened fire at the Tallahassee campus on Thursday, killing two people and leaving at least six others wounded, court documents reveal.

Anne-Mari Eriksen fled with the then 11-year-old Ikner to the Scandinavian country in March 2015, violating the custody agreement she had with the boy's father, Christopher Ikner. She lied to the boy's father that they were going to South Florida for spring break, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Leon County Sheriff's Office seen by The New York Post.

Secrets of the Family

Eriksen and Phoenix Ikner, who at that time was known by his birth name, Christian Gunnar Eriksen, held dual citizenship in the United States and Norway. "Instead of staying in South Florida, the defendant allegedly fled the country with him in violation of their custody agreement," according to the affidavit.

Christopher Ikner realized that Eriksen had kidnapped their son and fled to Norway only after Phoenix accidentally revealed the truth during a phone call with him. Although Eriksen had custody rights, the agreement required her to inform the boy's father before leaving the country with their Phoenix, a clause she violated.

Eriksen had promised to send back the boy to his father in the U.S. by March 27, but didn't keep her word, the affidavit mentions.

Concerned about his son's well-being, Christopher Ikner didn't delay and contacted the authorities, saying his son had "developmental delays and special needs" and he required continuous care from his regular medical team.

The affidavit also mentions that Phoenix Ikner was on medication for multiple physical and mental health conditions, including a growth hormone deficiency and ADHD.

Eriksen returned to the United States three months later on July 27, 2015, she was arrested after landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. She later entered a no-contest plea to charges of illegally taking a child out of Florida.

In October 2015, Eriksen filed a defamation lawsuit, accusing Christopher Ikner, his present wife Jessica Ikner, and two other family members of slander and libel.

"The emotional and psychological harm done to the minor child will be evident for years, and will require counseling, and given the child being the age of 11, will have memory impacted by the behaviors of all the defendants for the false claims done on his mother, and for the parental alienation of the close relationship of the minor child," the lawsuit read.

Eriksen demanded $80,000 in damages, which she said she would use to fund her son's college education.

Troubled Family Life

The biological mother had also added Phoenix Ikner as a plaintiff in the lawsuit. However, the suit was dismissed a few months later. In 2020, the boy he legally changed his name from Christian Gunnar Eriksen to Phoenix Ikner.

On Thursday, Ikner, 20, went on a shooting rampage on the Tallahassee campus, leaving two people dead and five others injured.

The deadly shooting began near the student union. Chilling footage shows the suspect walking through the area and spraying bullets from a handgun. Police believe the weapon used by Ikner was a former service pistol owned by his stepmother, Jessica Ikner.

Heavily armed cops soon descended on the scene and tackled the shooter. Police said Ikner didn't follow their commands and was shot before being arrested and handcuffed.

Ikner is currently hospitalized and remains in police custody.