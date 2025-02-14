Who Is Gillian Nation? Blonde Montana Stunner Named Playmate of the Year by Playboy as Magazine Makes Comeback after Five Years

Playboy magazine is emerging from a challenging decade. Once the leading name in adult content, the brand has been marred by scandals and overshadowed by the popularity of OnlyFans and online porn.

From the revealing Secrets of Playboy series to the passing of Hugh Hefner and a failed attempt at a 'non-nude' rebranding in 2015, which ultimately led to the discontinuation of the print magazine, it has been a tough decade for Playboy. However, Playboy is now in the beginning phases of a major revival, starting with the return of the magazine featuring celebrity covers and nude centerfolds. And the adult magazine promises a lot of surprises behind its cover.

The Hot New Playmate

Along beauty influencer Lori Harvey gracing the cover, model Gillian Nation has been named the 2025 Playmate of the Year. So, who is this stunning beauty? The 27-year-old blonde beauty, originally from rural Montana, was homeschooled during her childhood.

For her daring Playboy shoot, Nation stripped down to lingerie before getting completely naked for the cowgirl-themed photoshoot.

Captured entirely outdoors, Nation struck sultry poses in a horse corral and sensually laid on hay bales, posing nude.

Nation revealed that she had "no clue" she was even being considered for Playmate of the Year before the publication officially named her the winner. "Apparently everyone knew but me. I was the last one to know!" she said.

Before posing for Playboy, Nation had modeled for well-known brands such as CoverGirl and Guess.

She was named Playmate of the Year at a glamorous Super Bowl party in New Orleans on Saturday. For the event, she arrived wearing a $10 million diamond-encrusted Playboy Bunny costume, designed and custom-made by Kali Hawk, the founder and creative director of H.CROWNE.

"As PLAYBOY makes its highly anticipated return to print, it also marks the rise of a remarkable woman who was discovered during the nationwide Bunny search and who embodies beauty, confidence, and timeless allure," a press release announced.

"Gillian Nation now joins the ranks of legendary Playmates, ushering in a new era of bold, empowered femininity."

Too Hot to Handle

Meanwhile, beauty influencer Lori Harvey graces the cover of Playboy's first magazine issue in five years. The 28-year-old daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey, flashed ample cleavage while donning mint green feathers over a silver bikini top in a shoot by Greg Swales.

The 'reimagined' edition of Playboy promises a blend of innovative content, bold storytelling, and unmatched cultural insights, according to the official website.

"This edition brings back everything that made Playboy a cultural icon while introducing a fresh perspective that resonates with today's world."

In an interview conducted by the magazine's editor-in-chief, Mike Guy, Lori discussed her personal journey, career, and what it means to be a modern icon.

The new issue also features an interview with comedian Nikki Glaser, who recently hosted the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Readers will get a closer look at her rise to fame, her unapologetic outlook on life, and the motivations behind her comedic brilliance.