Who Is Kait? Edmonton Oilers Fan Who Went Viral After Flashing the Crowd Joins Playboy after Refusing Offers from Adult Websites

The NHL fan who flashed at an Edmonton Oilers playoff game earlier this month has teamed up with Playboy after declining massive offers from porn websites. Kait, who exposed her boobs during Game 5 of the NHL Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars, signed with the adult magazine this week just before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Friday.

Playboy announced on Instagram, "Meet Kait, the Oilers' good luck charm." "The @edmontonoilers might not have the Stanley Cup just yet, but with @k89.fly cheering them on, they're unstoppable. Catch Kait over at The Playboy Club." Kait intelligently made use of her new-found fame and grabbed the massive offer.

From Flasher to Poster Girl

In raunchy photos shared by the outlet, Kait is seen tying her skates while wearing a white, see-through crop top that prominently displays her breasts, paired with gym shorts. In one snap, she raises both middle fingers, while in another, she poses in an Edmonton Oilers jersey, seemingly inside a typical hockey team's locker room.

Earlier this week, Kait remained unapologetic as she addressed her newfound fame on social media.

"Anybody who knows me knows I am at one of my favorite places right now. I came here to do some thinking,' she said at first in footage posted on her Instagram Story.

"I just wanted to say you can be the most perfect, godly f***ing person in the world, you can save kittens from a river if they were drowning - someone is still going to hate you.

"So, you know what? At the end of the day, I got drunk and whipped my t**s out at an Oilers game and they went viral.

"F*** you if you don't like it. Woo! Go Oilers."

Making Her Stance Clear

Kait also appeared on Barstool Sports' podcast 'Spittin Chiclets' on Monday, discussing the events that led to her becoming an overnight internet sensation during the Oilers' Game 5 win against the Dallas Stars on May 31.

"You know, what... I don't know," she said at first, when asked for her reason behind flashing her breast.

"The handful of Cheezies that I ate all day and the eight Trulys I drank in the first period was definitely inspiring."

"We were all going crazy. It wasn't planned or anything... and yeah it just kind of happened," she added.

Former NHL star and co-host on the podcast, Paul Bissonnette, asked the question that "a lot of people had," been wondering if her breasts were real.

"No, they are not," Kait, who works on an oil field in Canada, admitted.

Kait also deleted all of her social media accounts following the viral incident and received offers from porn sites as a result.

Kait also that she isn't interested in those kinds of offers and hasn't been harassed too much about the viral clip.

"Only people I've actually known have actually asked about it, only one person has said something," she said.