Who Is Rachel Kennedy? Former Playboy Model Claims Diddy Lured Her to Tokyo Freak-Off, Made Her Watch JLo Videos as She Calls Her a 'Monster'

A former Playboy model who claims she was tricked into a "freak off" with Sean "Diddy" Combs describes the disgraced music mogul as a "monster" who forced her to watch Jennifer Lopez videos and directed his staff to handle his "dirty work."

Rachel Kennedy appeared on Daily Mail's podcast, The Trial of Diddy, where she shared her experience of meeting Combs at a topless club in Tokyo, Japan, Seventh Heaven, where she worked as a dancer. Kennedy said the club often attracted A-listers, including Combs and his entourage, who "came to party" one night in 2000. Combs returned next night and reportedly invited her and her friends to his hotel.

Tricked and Trapped by Diddy

Kennedy recounted that upon arriving at the hotel with two friends, Combs greeted them at the door dressed in a bathrobe and holding a bottle of champagne. "I realized before we even walked through the front door that it was just him," the ex-Playboy model said.

"I was like, 'This is not a party.' This is not the kind of party that we were all expecting."

'It was just him by himself. I never expected that it would just be him by himself in the room. But we went in, we didn't think anything weird. He was friendly enough to where we decided, "Okay, we'll just hang out with him."'

Kennedy said that she had no idea the Bad Boy mogul had invited her to a "freak off," a phrase federal prosecutors indicated Combs used to refer to raucous parties fueled by drugs and alcohol.

Combs, 54, is currently held in a Brooklyn jail facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

Prosecutors allege that the hip-hop mogul created a "criminal enterprise" in which he reportedly "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfil his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct."

However, when she met Combs in 2000, Kennedy expressed that she was completely unprepared for the kind of party the rapper expected.

Kennedy said that when she entered the room, the television was already on, playing a music video by Jennifer Lopez. At that time, Lopez was dating Combs, and Kennedy said the rapper was reportedly talking to JLo on his cell phone while they watched the video repeatedly.

"It was kind of an odd thing to find out that we were watching [J.Lo's] videos," Kennedy said. "It seemed a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful since we were already in his room, and there was no party going on.

"We were doing cocaine that evening, and he said that he didn't like drugs and that he didn't want anything like that around him. So we would sneak in the bathroom and do it, because he said he only smoked pot and he didn't want the drugs around him."

Sexual Predator

After around an hour, Combs reportedly told Kennedy and one of the other women to accompany him into a different room. "He took us to the bedroom and proceeded to get naked," Kennedy said. "He instructed us to go down on him. And we just, we both did. We had quite a bit of champagne at that point. And we just did what he said.

"It wasn't forceful. There's nothing forceful about it. It was just, he's like, this is what I want. And both the, me and the other girl proceeded to pleasure him that way."

The sexual encounter lasted around 20 minutes. Kennedy remarked that Combs' penis was "not impressive," which another alleged victim in a lawsuit had described as "adolescent in both length and width."

"The length is fine. I mean, it's a nice, average length, but the width is, you know, pencil-like. It's very thin. Unfortunately, I still remember that," Kennedy added.

Just after Combs finished, she said his bodyguard abruptly entered the room. She claims the bodyguard recognized her from the previous night and appeared visibly angry upon seeing Combs with her.

That's when the man reportedly became even more furious, according to her. "He proceeded to start to try and like throw us out of out of the room like grabbing at us trying to kick — I would say stomp is more of appropriate word than kick," the model said. "He was trying to like stomp us out of the room, grabbing at us, trying to, know, just to get us out any way he could."

She claims that Combs did nothing to stop his unruly employee.

Kennedy said that she and her friends ran down the hotel hallway, fearing for their safety. She alleged that Combs had booked the entire floor, leaving them uncertain about whom they could seek help from.