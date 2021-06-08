Who is Flora Carter? Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Finds New Love in Swimsuit Model?

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is known to keep his love life under wraps, was spotted taking a stroll with swimsuit model Floral Carter on a beach in Miami. Dorsey recently faced brickbats over his company's selective censorship of conservative viewpoint.

Page Six reported that the Billionaire was spotted taking a walk with the model on Sunday. The CEO was seen in a relaxed mood as he went shirtless wearing only shorts. Dorsey had kept his pepper salt long beard open.

Carter Posted Pictures of Vacation in Miami

Carter was seen wearing a buttoned-down shirt over a skimpy bikini paired with thongs and floral shorts. The swimsuit model, who has nearly 48,000 followers on her Instagram account, had also posted pictures of her hotel stay in Miami, Florida.

The pictures of the beach facing property were shared on the model's Instagram stories.

Page Six reported that the couple took a dip in the sea and also went for a walk on the beach. The online entrepreneur also greeted fans who recognized him on the beach.

The 43-year-old online entrepreneur was previously linked with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Raven Lyn Corneil. The talk about their affair started when the duo were spotted together during the New York Fashion Week in September, 2018.

Dorsey and His Love Life

According to Heavy, Dorsey, who stays in San Francisco, had purchased a home for Corneil in 2018. According to a search of public records on the Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor website, Dorsey paid $4,225,000 for the house, the outlet reported.

However, it was put up for sale in August 2019, sparking speculations about the couple's breakup. Dorsey has also dated business owner and artist Kate Greer for three years in 2010. Later, he went on to have a year-long affair with British model and actress Lily Cole, in 2012.

The recent pictures of Dorsey and Carter were splashed across the social media inviting multiple reactions from the users. "What is that POS doing in the great state of Florida?! Go back to libturd Cali loser! Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey spotted with swimsuit model Flora Carter in Miami," wrote a Twitter user.

"She will get what she can. And he will pay up her. Pass," wrote a user as another added," I thought he was a Dirty Gay Pirate."