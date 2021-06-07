Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their baby girl into the world and named her Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The second child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was born at 11:40 a.m. Friday, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

The royal couple had revealed the sex of their unborn second child during the highly controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Baby Carries the Name of Her Grandmother and Great Grandmother

In a statement released by the couple on Sunday, it was mentioned that both Meghan and the new-born were healthy and settling in at the couple's home.

Stating that the baby weighed 7 lbs 11 oz, the release said: "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

CNBC reported that the baby Lilibet shares her middle name with her cousin, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, daughter of Prince William and Duchess Kate.

During the interview, Prince Harry had expressed his happiness on becoming a girl dad. "To have any child, any one or any two, would be amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? " Harry had told Oprah. "Now we've got our family. We've got the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."

Earlier in November, in an article Meghan had spoken about losing a child. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few."

How Did the Name 'Lilibet' Originate?

Baby Lili is eight in line to the throne coming after the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Harry, and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Daily Mail shared the history behind Queen Elizabeth-II being called Lilibet. The Queen's family nickname was used when she was a toddler and unable to pronounce her own name properly.

"Her grandfather King George V would affectionately call her 'Lilibet' imitating her own attempts to say Elizabeth. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, also referred to his wife as Lilibet, writing to his mother-in-law after their wedding: 'Lilibet is the only 'thing' in the world which is absolutely real to me," reported the outlet.