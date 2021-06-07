Teen Amelia Hamlin's Nearly Naked Picture Posted by Lover Scott Disick; 'A Little Higher, Almost There', Caption Reads

Teen model Amelia Hamlin's nearly naked picture was shared by his boyfriend Scott Disick on his Instagram stories. Disick, who was previously dating Kourtney Kardashian, received brick bats from the social media users for the racy picture.

Disick and Kourtney dated for nearly 10 years before finally ending their relationship in 2015. The ex-lovers share three children together, Mason (11), Penelope (8), and Reign (6).

Hamlin Is Standing Near a Bookshelf

In the image shared by the 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Hamlin is seen wearing a lacy barely-there nude thong and a bra. The teen model is standing near a bookshelf with her back towards the camera. It appears as if she is trying to reach to a higher shelf.

Sharing the raunchy picture on his Instagram stories, Disick captioned it, "A little higher, almost there."

According to The Sun, Disick faced a lot of flak on social media for sharing the racy picture of his teen girlfriend. "It's really inappropriate. He's way too old for her and just this whole thing feels ICK," wrote a user as other commented, "Creepy ! She is only a teenager. [Lisa] Rinna really should be ashamed to be condoning & promoting this relationship."

Later, Hamlin posted a couple of pictures in the same lingerie while promoting the brand. "Another day another sultry set of lingerie from @bouxavenue #designedinlondon," the teen wrote in her post.

Disick Had Admitted to Being Jealous of Kourtney's Relations

According to the outlet in one of the recent episodes of KUWTK, the former lovers spoke about sex and porn. Disick while admitting that he gets jealous of watching Kourtney with other guy, said, "It's my insecurity that I feel like I just don't like seeing you with another guy, It hurts me when you're with somebody else. Waking up to, like, looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating... it's just unhealthy.

"It made me upset and sad, you know what I mean? And now I wake up with no real problems. I'm, like, carefree in a sense that I don't have that, that used to take up a lot of space in my mind all day," he went on to add.

"But the big fear is if you start dating again, then it goes back to that and I have to feel like a different way again and it's just hard. It sucks," said the 38-year-old.