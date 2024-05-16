Who is Fauziya "Ziya" Abashe? A writer and former girlfriend of DJ Akademiks who accuses him of sexual assault and rape.

DJ Akademiks, the controversial DJ and internet personality, is now embroiled in a lawsuit alleging rape, sexual assault, and defamation. The plaintiff, Fauziya "Ziya" Abashe, who is a writer ,has accused Akademiks and two others of assaulting her in 2022.

Abashe met Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston Allen, in 2021, initiating an online relationship that swiftly turned into dating.

According to the lawsuit, Abashe visited Allen's New Jersey residence on July 16, 2022, unaware of any sinister motives. However, upon arrival, she encountered two unfamiliar men who, she alleges, coerced her into consuming alcohol, drugged her, and subjected her to sexual assault and rape on Allen's deck.

Abashe asserts that the drugs impaired her memory and consciousness, leading to a horrifying awakening in Allen's bedroom, where she alleges he violently raped her.

In subsequent events, Allen reportedly showed Abashe used condom wrappers, indicating sexual activity from the previous night, but she believes the assault continued. Surveillance footage allegedly captured the ordeal, depicting her unconscious.

A text message from Allen prompted Abashe to undergo a rape kit test, which reportedly revealed traces of his sperm, alongside bruises on various parts of her body.

Furthermore, Rolling Stone reported on a recorded conversation where Allen graphically described their sexual encounter, reinforcing Abashe's claims.

Upon police intervention, Allen allegedly attempted to dispose of incriminating evidence. Abashe initially refrained from legal action but reversed course when Allen defamed her on social media in 2023.

Allen's December 30, 2023, YouTube video, where he accused Abashe of willingly participating in an orgy, prompted her to file the lawsuit. Abashe's attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, denounced Allen's claims as misleading and false.

Blackburn emphasized the lawsuit as a last resort after failed attempts at private resolution, warning that Allen's arrogance would lead to his downfall.

Abashe, breaking her silence, expressed confidence in justice prevailing and hoped her ordeal would prevent similar experiences for others.